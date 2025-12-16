RedotPay Raises $107M to Drive Stablecoin Adoption, Expand Card Services

Key Notes

The funding round was led by Goodwater Capital with backing from major crypto investors including Pantera and Circle Ventures.

RedotPay achieved unicorn status at $1 billion valuation during its April 2025 funding round after raising $40 million in 2023.

Stablecoin market capitalization has surged to $310 billion in 2025, surpassing Coca-Cola's market cap with 50.95% growth year-to-date.

RedotPay recently announced the successful closing of $107 million Series B fundraise led by Goodwater Capital, with participation from Pantera Capital, Blockchain Capital, Circle Ventures, and previous investors.

The Hong Kong-based fintech firm has raised nearly $200 million in total after raising $40 million in 2023 and another $47 million from investors in an April 2025 funding round that saw RedotPay achieve a $1 billion valuation.

Michael Gao, Co-Founder and CEO of RedotPay, said in a Dec. 16 press release that the firm’s goal is “to help users manage their finances with confidence through stablecoin-powered financial services.”

With the latest round of funding, the company plans to accelerate product innovation and expand its global reach. Gao added that “beyond capital, our investors provide the expertise and resources to enable us to scale responsibly while remaining compliance focused and delivering outstanding user experiences.”

Thrilled to share that we’ve successfully closed our Series B funding round, a major step in our mission to make digital finance accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone. 🚀 By building on #blockchain rails, we’re moving beyond traditional #fintech to deliver a faster,… pic.twitter.com/gEvONlLZzO — RedotPay Official (@RedotPay) December 16, 2025

Year of the Stablecoin?

2025 has been nothing short of a watershed year for the stablecoin industry. While the cryptocurrency industry has had a series of peaks and valleys, stablecoins have burst into the fintech mainstream and are quickly becoming the second fiddle to Bitcoin BTC $87 731 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $1.75 T Vol. 24h: $51.43 B and Ethereum ETH $2 955 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $356.29 B Vol. 24h: $26.91 B ‘s main event.

As Coinspeaker recently reported, the total market capitalization for stablecoins has reached a milestone $310 billion — for perspective, Coca Cola has a global market capitalization of about $304 billion. This strong performance comes as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the cryptocurrency market at-large appear to be experiencing an extended downturn.

Despite relatively massive outflows throughout crypto, stablecoins continue to expand, demonstrating a 50.95% growth rate since Jan. 1, 2025. Alongside this growth rate, stablecoin firms and supporting fintech companies have expanded their products and services throughout the globe.

Also announced on Dec. 16, for example, SBI Holdings inked a deal with Startale Group to roll out a yen-denominated stablecoin and Visa launched stablecoin settlement in the US utilizing Circle’s USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $78.19 B Vol. 24h: $12.11 B and Arc Blockchain.

