Ripple Breaks Into Europe’s Banking Sector With AMINA Team-up

AMINA Bank, a regulated Swiss institution known for leaning into crypto long before it was a trend, is now officially going live with Ripple Payments.

It is now the first European bank to plug Ripple’s XRP $2.04 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $123.29 B Vol. 24h: $2.89 B payment stack directly into its core operations.

Big News: @AMINABankGlobal is the first European bank to go live with Ripple Payments: https://t.co/3cxySxnZeI This partnership provides a crucial, compliant bridge between traditional fiat and blockchain rails, solving a major friction point for crypto-native clients who need… — Ripple (@Ripple) December 12, 2025

As per the announcement, the move is practical rather than experimental for AMINA.

Crypto‑native companies have spent years running into walls when trying to use traditional banking rails. Transfers stall, stablecoins hit compliance issues, and settlement delays pile up.

AMINA’s adoption of Ripple Payments made it clear that the old way doesn’t provide the speed and liquidity Web3 companies need.

“With Ripple’s support, we are now able to significantly increase our capability, reducing cross-border friction and helping our crypto-native clients maintain their competitive edge,” said AMINA’s product chief Myles Harrison.

This partnership builds on an earlier announcement where AMINA became the first bank in the world to support RLUSD, which has already exceeded a $1 billion market cap.

Ripple’s Big XRP Move and New Acquisitions

Meanwhile, Ripple also moved over 75 million XRP, worth more than $150 million, to Binance‑linked addresses on December 11. Another large transfer of 90 million XRP circulated internally among eToro subwallets.

Ripple (50) moves 75,316,328 XRP to Binance https://t.co/1gcjv5oTOF — Rednirav (@CryptoRednirav) December 12, 2025

Ripple also confirmed that it had finalized its $200 million purchase of Rail, a stablecoin payment powerhouse responsible for nearly 10% of global B2B stablecoin transfers.

Deal closed: Rail ✅ With this acquisition, Ripple Payments is the market’s most comprehensive end-to-end stablecoin solution. https://t.co/JTTXAYAEqK — Ripple (@Ripple) December 11, 2025

Ripple said the acquisition makes Ripple Payments the most comprehensive end‑to‑end stablecoin solution in the market.

Ripple has acquired many firms in 2025, including Hidden Road, now rebranded as Ripple Prime; GTreasury for $1 billion; and Palisade for wallet‑as‑a‑service offerings.

XRP Coming to Solana

Also, prominent Layer 1 blockchain Solana SOL $139.4 24h volatility: 6.2% Market cap: $78.32 B Vol. 24h: $6.03 B revealed that XRP is coming to its blockchain with the debut of wXRP, a new wrapped asset. Hong Kong-based Hex Trust and LayerZero will manage and issue this new token.

According to Vibhu Norby, the marketing head at Solana Foundation, Solana will have massive liquidity for wXRP from the very first day it goes live.

The token can be used for yields or buying tokenized assets with XRP redeemable for wXRP in a 1:1 ratio anytime a user wants.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.