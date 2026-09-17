SBI Group and Kyobo Life Insurance completed a cross-border proof-of-concept test that modeled direct exchange between yen- and won-denominated stablecoin representations. The experiment ran inside the Canton Network test environment starting in July. The test has drawn attention in Ripple news because both firms have ties to Ripple, although Ripple’s technology was not part of this pilot.

The firms validated the process with test tokens rather than production stablecoins. No live stablecoins or real institutional funds moved during the exercise.

This is not simply a technical demo. It is an early attempt to model whether institutional settlement between Japan and South Korea could bypass the conventional route. In that route, yen is converted into U.S. dollars before a second conversion into won.

SBI VC Trade is bringing RLUSD into the Japanese market through its licensed exchange. A regulated Japanese exchange listing RLUSD gives the stablecoin a direct path into one of Asia's largest retail and institutional crypto markets. pic.twitter.com/DQJCWOcbye — Jake Claver, QFOP (@beyond_broke) September 15, 2026

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What Did SBI and Kyobo Life’s JPY-KRW Stablecoin Pilot Really Prove?

SBI and Kyobo Life tested a direct swap between JPY-linked and KRW-linked stablecoin representations. The pilot modeled institutional fund transfers, foreign exchange, and settlement from start to finish. It also covered how transaction data would be tracked and reconciled. A further element dealt with overseas digital assets arriving alongside related domestic settlement funds.

The pilot used test tokens, so it shows operational feasibility, not a commercial product. Neither firm has published a production timeline or regulatory approval for a live JPY-KRW route.

Removing the dollar leg could cut intermediary steps, lower costs, speed up settlement, and reduce exchange-rate risk. However, the pilot measured none of these gains, and the firms released no comparative figures. Both firms plan further cooperation on digital asset exchanges and asset management.

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Ripple News: Canton and Korea’s Regulatory Backdrop

The pilot ran on the Canton Network, which other institutions are also using for stablecoin trials. In June 2026, Visa and Brale began a Canton proof of concept with a dollar-backed stablecoin. In August 2026, SBI Digital Practice signed a memorandum with Nodeinfra for Musubi, a wider Japan-Korea payment network. Both projects use similar infrastructure but are separate from the Kyobo pilot.

So, how does this connect to Ripple news? Ripple has ties to both firms. It has worked with SBI since 2016. It also partnered with Kyobo Life on tokenized Korean government-bond settlement using Ripple Custody. Neither CoinGape nor other coverage names Ripple or RLUSD as part of this JPY-KRW test. The pilot is therefore an SBI-Kyobo Canton experiment next to Ripple’s stablecoin push, not powered by it. Coinspeaker’s coverage of RLUSD’s settlement-rail plans sets out this distinction.

South Korea has not finalized its stablecoin rules, and regulators still favor bank-led issuance. Coinspeaker’s reporting on Korean stablecoin outflows covers this context. For now, the pilot proves technical feasibility, not a working alternative to correspondent banking.

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