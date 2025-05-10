Robert Kiyosaki Advice to Shun Fake Money, Embrace Bitcoin

Key Notes

Kiyosaki supports Ron Paul's stance against central banking systems, particularly the Federal Reserve.

As an alternative, he has suggested that Bitcoin is a better hedge against inflation.

Bitcoin price is on the way to hitting a new high after the recent breakout. .

Popular finance coach Robert Kiyosaki is at it again, advising investors to invest their funds in Bitcoin (BTC), not “fake money.” By making such a bold statement, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad is trying to show Americans the dangers of centralized monetary policy.

Kiyosaki Supports Ron Paul’s Advocacy Against US Fed

On May 10, Kiyosaki took to X to highlight the “words of wisdom” shared by former US Congressman Ron Paul, who is advocating to end some operations of the Federal Reserve. Paul’s advocacy goes beyond the Fed to all central banks. He is pushing a motion to get back to a sound, honest money system globally.

WORDS of WISDOM from former US Congressman Ron Paul: Author of “End the Fed” and advocate for ending the Fed, all Central Banks, and getting back to a sound honest money system. Ron Paul states: “A central bank setting interest rates is price fixing and a form of central… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) May 10, 2025

This US Fed critic equated interest rate setting by Central Banks to socialist and Marxist economic control, citing that they are “price fixing.” Furthermore, he noted the possibility of this approach eroding personal wealth while undermining economic freedom.

The popular serial entrepreneur supports this stance against central banking systems as it aligns with his long-held concerns. In light of this conversation, Kiyosaki wrote,

“Fake money leads to dishonest money, dishonest statistics, dishonest accounting, dishonest balance sheets, dishonest compensation, dishonest relations, dishonest leaders, and corruption in everyday life.”

Kiyosaki suggested investment alternatives to fight this fiat system, including Bitcoin and precious metals like gold and silver.

Kiyosaki’s Consistent Advocacy For Bitcoin Over Paper Money

History shows that this is not the first time that Kiyosaki has criticized fiat currency, particularly the US dollars.

He once described the widely used dollar as a “dying” currency that the government inflates through spending and manipulation by the central bank. By all means, he consistently touts Bitcoin and precious metals as better hedges against inflation.

Just towards the end of 2024, the award-winning author warned of a global market crash and a major economic depression. Regarding the potential implosion, Kiyosaki advised his followers on the X platform to stack up BTC, hold, and silver.

Earlier this year, the crypto market saw some turbulence, causing several digital assets to lose their gains.

Rather than lay low, Kiyosaki advised investors to seize the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin as it was the best time to get rich. It is worth noting that a few weeks before this time, Robert Kiyosaki had predicted that the price of Bitcoin would hit $250,000 in 2025. Though the market value of the flagship cryptocurrency did not look anything like the expected level, he held on to his optimism.

Bitcoin Surges Past $103,000, Could Hit New ATH

Interestingly, Bitcoin has not disappointed Kiyosaki even when it faces intense volatility. From trading below $93,000 a few weeks ago, the coin has regained stamina and surged past $103,000.

At the time of this writing, BTC price was trading at $103,696.53, corresponding with a 0.65% increase within the last 24 hours. On-chain metrics suggest that Bitcoin has entered periods of parabolic growth and positive momentum. From here, it may reclaim its past all-time high of $109,114.88

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.