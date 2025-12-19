Senate Confirms Pro-Crypto Mike Selig to Lead CFTC

Key Notes

The US Senate confirmed Mike Selig as CFTC Chair with a 53-43 vote.

Selig previously served as chief counsel for the SEC's Crypto Task Force.

His confirmation comes as Congress considers a bill to give the CFTC primary authority over crypto spot markets.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Mike Selig as the new chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in a 53-43 vote Dec. 18, installing a known crypto advocate to lead a key U.S. derivatives regulator.

Selig, nominated by President Donald Trump, recently served as chief counsel for the SEC’s Crypto Task Force.

His confirmation arrives as Congress negotiates a market structure bill that could grant the CFTC primary jurisdiction over cryptocurrency spot markets, a significant expansion of its current mandate.

During his nomination, Selig pledged to help make the United States the “Crypto Capital of the World” and stressed the need for regulatory clarity.

“We have so many entrepreneurs and builders and developers that have been pushed offshore, and this is due to the lack of clarity,” Selig stated during his November confirmation hearing.

Selig replaces Acting Chair Caroline Pham, who led the agency after a series of resignations left her as the sole commissioner.

Pham will join crypto payments firm MoonPay as Chief Legal Officer, continuing a trend of regulators moving to the private sector.

The Senate also confirmed Travis Hill to permanently lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), another critical regulator for banks servicing the crypto industry.

Regulatory Clarity Boosts Institutional Crypto Confidence

Selig’s confirmation is a significant de-risking event for institutional players. For years, the primary obstacle to large-scale capital deployment has been the jurisdictional ambiguity between the SEC and the CFTC.

With a CFTC chair who has deep experience in digital asset policy from his time at the SEC, the market anticipates a more streamlined and less adversarial approach to rule-making.

This appointment, coupled with the pending market structure legislation, provides the clearest signal yet that the U.S. is establishing a regulatory framework with the CFTC at its core.

For trading desks and asset managers, this translates to a more predictable environment for product development, custody solutions, and spot market operations.

The confirmation effectively lowers the regulatory beta for U.S.-based crypto investments.

