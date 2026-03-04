The surge across crypto today has also included a resurgence across the meme coin sector. Shiba Inu has benefited greatly, surging more than +5% overnight as it begins to reverse a tough month that has seen SHIB fall -18% in the past 30 days.

Shiba Inu enters March 2026 confined within a tight consolidation structure following a steep 21.5% correction in February. The asset is currently trading near $0.0000056, struggling to reclaim momentum amid broader market indecision. Traders are closely monitoring the 50-day SMA and neutral momentum indicators to gauge the next directional move.

SHIB Price Analysis: Range Structure and Key Levels

Shiba Inu is currently trading in a defined range between the demand zone at $0.0000055 and overhead resistance at $0.0000065. Price action on the daily chart shows a sequence of lower highs, indicating that sellers are active at every minor rally. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.000006874 sits just above the range ceiling, acting as a dynamic barrier to any sustained upside.

Bulls need to reclaim the $0.0000060 midpoint to signal stabilizing demand. A high-volume breakout above $0.0000065 would open the door for a test of the $0.0000080 supply zone. Conversely, a failure to hold the $0.0000055 support floor triggers a bearish breakdown scenario, with the next structural support located at $0.0000052.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently sits at 43.60. This neutral reading suggests the market is in equilibrium, though the lack of upward momentum leans slightly bearish in the short term.

On-Chain Data Adds to the Caution

Underlying on-chain data presents a mixed picture for meme coins. While long-term holders continue to accumulate, short-term speculative interest appears to be drying up. The On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator is trending downward, signaling that distribution is outweighing accumulation during these consolidation periods.

Exchange flow data further complicates the outlook. Recent large transfers to exchanges often precede volatility, and current metrics show a slight uptick in potential selling pressure.

Traders using crypto technical analysis should watch for a divergence between price and OBV. If price makes a lower low while OBV makes a higher low, it would signal a potential reversal. For now, the trend remains weak.

Macro Catalysts in March 2026

The technical setup for SHIB is heavily dependent on the broader macro environment in March. Key events such as the FOMC rate decision and the upcoming vote on the Clarity Act regarding digital asset regulation will drive liquidity trends.

If risk appetite returns following the US President’s press conference or favorable CPI data, SHIB could see a rapid repricing toward the top of its range. However, if liquidity tightens, the $0.0000055 support will face a severe stress test.

Maxi Doge Presale Offers Clear Meme Exposure

While large-cap assets like SHIB consolidate, traders seeking early-stage exposure are turning to the Maxi Doge presale.

The project has gained traction during the current market lull, raising over $3.5M as investors look for defined-structure opportunities in the meme sector.

Maxi Doge differentiates itself with a clear tokenomics schedule that allocates 40% of the supply to community staking rewards to incentivize holding.

The current presale price is set at $0.0045, offering an entry point ahead of the token’s listing on public exchanges.

Participants can join the round using ETH, USDT, or BNB via the official portal.

