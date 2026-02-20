Hyperliquid Policy Center Launches to Shape U.S. DeFi Regulation

The Hyperliquid Policy Center (HPC), an independent nonprofit research and advocacy organisation, was founded on February 18, 2026, in Washington D.C. Led by veteran crypto lawyer Jake Chervinsky, the organisation aims to educate U.S. policymakers and advocate for practical, innovation-friendly regulations for decentralised finance (DeFi) and perpetual derivatives markets. Mr Chervinsky previously held positions at Variant, the Blockchain Association and Compound.

Backed by an initial 1 million HYPE tokens grant from the Hyper Foundation (valued at ~$28–29 million at launch), HPC focuses on bridging lawmakers with blockchain tech, producing technical research, and advocating for clear rules that support onchain financial infrastructure while addressing consumer protection: without outdated enforcement-heavy approaches.

We are Hyperliquid Policy Center. HPC is a research and advocacy nonprofit focused on advancing a clear path for decentralized finance to thrive in the USA. We will introduce policymakers to @HyperliquidX and bridge the gap between law and next-generation market infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/9bbQZboJWs — Hyperliquid Policy Center (@HyperliquidPC) February 18, 2026

Hyperliquid Policy Center: Navigating the Legislative Landscape

The launch arrives as the crypto sector increasingly formalizes its engagement with federal regulators. Moving beyond the industry’s early avoidance of oversight, major platforms are now prioritizing direct advocacy to influence pending frameworks like the CLARITY Act.

Hyperliquid has recently bolstered its market presence through institutional moves, such as Ripple Prime integrating with its DeFi ecosystem. However, the lack of tailored regulations for decentralized protocols remains a barrier. Analysts suggest that resolving these policy bottlenecks is essential, especially as regulatory shifts are expected to drive the next market cycle.

Strategic Focus and Leadership

Operating as an independent 501(c)(4) non-profit, the HPC is backed by a contribution of 1 million HYPE $28.91 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $6.90 B Vol. 24h: $182.21 M tokens from the Hyper Foundation, valued at approximately $29 million at the time of the announcement. Jake Chervinsky, formerly of the Blockchain Association and Variant Fund, leads the initiative alongside policy counsel Brad Bourque and director Salah Ghazzal.

The center’s primary mandate is to educate lawmakers on the distinctions between centralized intermediaries and autonomous protocols. Chervinsky emphasized the necessity of this distinction in a statement regarding the launch:

“This technology is poised to become the base layer of the global financial system. Now the United States must choose: we can either adopt new rules that allow this innovation to thrive here at home, or we can wait and watch as other nations seize the opportunity.”

The organization will specifically target policies affecting perpetual futures and Hyperliquid’s expansion into prediction market contracts. By providing technical assistance on draft legislation, the HPC intends to demonstrate how decentralized infrastructure offers resilience unmatched by legacy financial systems.

The center plans to advocate specifically for a “clear, regulated path” that accommodates blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

A Unified Voice for DeFi?

The establishment of the HPC marks a maturation point for DeFi protocols, which have historically lacked the organized lobbying power of centralized exchanges. This proactive stance mirrors similar legal strategies seen across the sector, such as Polymarket’s recent challenges against state-level restrictions.

As Congress considers new frameworks for digital assets in the coming sessions, the availability of well-resourced advocacy groups like the HPC could prove decisive. Their input may help ensure that decentralized technologies are not inadvertently stifled by rules originally designed for traditional intermediaries.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.