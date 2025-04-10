What’s Up With Synthetix Stablecoin (sUSD) as USD Peg Drops to $0.83?

Key Notes

Cork Protocol co-founder Rob Schmitt warned of a potential "death spiral scenario" for sUSD, drawing parallels to TerraUSD's 2022 collapse.

Schmitt emphasized differences in Synthetix’s $30 million treasury reserves, which could mitigate risks during a deleveraging event.

Synthetix founder Kain Warwick acknowledged the instability, citing the removal of a key driver behind sUSD demand.

Synthetix USD (sUSD), the native stablecoin of the Synthetix protocol has lost its USD-peg, dropping to a five-year low of $0.83 and leaving investors worried about what’s happening next. Since the beginning of 2025, the asset has seen huge instability and some market analysts believe that this could see a collapse like Terra UST.

On January 1, sUSD experienced a dip to $0.96, recovering only slightly to $0.99 by early February. Throughout February, prices remained volatile before achieving stability in March. However, on April 10, sUSD plunged to a five-year low of $0.83, marking a significant decline.

As we know, sUSD is a crypto-collateralized stablecoin wherein users lock Synthetix (SNX) tokens to mint sUSD, while making its stability highly dependent on the SNX market value.

Risks of Synthetix Stablecoin (sUSD) Death Spiral Increases

On April 1, when the sUSD token dropped to $0.91, Rob Schmitt, co-founder of the risk tokenization platform Cork Protocol, outlined the potential risks of a “death spiral scenario” for the stablecoin.

Schmitt also pointed out that sUSD’s design shares notable similarities with Terra’s TerraUSD (UST), which faced a brutal collapse back in 2022. Although he acknowledged key differences in collateralization and debt management, Schmitt cautioned that the fundamental risks underlying such a model remain.

sUSD, the algorithmic stablecoin underpinning the @synthetix_io markets, backed by SNX, is experiencing a significant and sustained depeg. Why did it depeg and is this the start of a death spiral or will it repeg? Let’s dive in! What is sUSD?

However, despite his concern, Schmitt stated that a Terra-like collapse is a bit unlikely due to the massive $30 million treasury of Synthetix, which holds nearly half of the outstanding sUSD debt. In the case of an unwinding scenario, these reserves can come into the picture. Note that this isn’t the first time sUSD has depegged, as it fell to $0.92 in 2024.

Synthetix founder Kain Warwick previously addressed the dips, attributing them to the removal of the primary driver behind sUSD buying. “New mechanisms are being introduced but in this transition there will be some volatility,” Warwick wrote.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.