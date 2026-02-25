SBF Stays In Jail: White House Reiterates No Plans to Pardon Sam Bankman Fried

Things didn’t work as planned for Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump has no intention of granting a pardon to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman, dismissing the convicted executive’s recent public appeals for clemency. SBF, who is currently serving a 25-year sentence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his 2023 conviction, had recently escalated a social media campaign seemingly aimed at securing presidential intervention.

According to a White House official, the administration’s stance remains unchanged despite Bankman-Fried’s near-daily posts on X defending his tenure at the collapsed exchange.

No pardon for Sam Bankman.

— 🅿️ (@the_P_God) February 12, 2026

Sam Bankman’s Strategy for a Pardon? Glazing Trump’s Administration on X

In recent weeks, Bankman-Fried has utilized his X account to air grievances regarding the judicial process that led to his incarceration. His posts have frequently targeted the judge who oversaw his case, while maintaining his long-standing defense that “FTX was always solvent.” Beyond legal arguments, the former CEO has pivoted toward political commentary, expressing support for President Trump’s economic policies and criticizing Democratic leadership. A notable shift given his history as a mega-donor to the Democratic Party.

We suspect that facing two and a half decades in prison can transform a man’s character.

While the FTX founder has not issued a direct public demand for a pardon, his alignment with the administration’s rhetoric was widely interpreted as an attempt to curry favor. The ecosystem he left behind has largely moved on; for instance, Solana has moved into its next chapter, distancing itself from the collapse that once threatened its viability.

Bankman-Fried’s conviction in November 2023 on charges including wire fraud and money laundering resulted in one of the heaviest sentences for a white-collar crime in recent history, cementing his status as a pariah in the financial world.

White House Position: “No Plans” of a Pardon For Sam Bankman

The speculation regarding a potential reprieve was effectively quashed early Tuesday. In an emailed statement to The Block, a White House official reiterated that President Trump has “no plans” to pardon Bankman-Fried. The official pointed to comments made by the President during a January interview with The New York Times, where he explicitly listed Bankman-Fried alongside other figures, such as ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and former Senator Robert Menendez, who were not being considered for clemency.

This statement appears to draw a firm line, suggesting that while the current administration has shown leniency to certain crypto figures, stealing customer funds remains a non-negotiable offense. Observers noted that Bankman-Fried’s $5.2 million donation to the Biden campaign in 2020 likely complicates any attempt to rebrand himself as a political ally of the current White House.

From CZ to SBF: Selective Clemency

The denial stands in contrast to President Trump’s recent pardons of other high-profile crypto figures, including former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht. Speculation about Bankman-Fried potentially benefiting from a pro-crypto executive stance was fuelled by these moves. However, the legal system remains strict on cases involving direct misappropriation of funds.

For comparison, the SafeMoon CEO was sentenced to 8 years for fraud, highlighting that the judiciary and the executive branch distinguish between regulatory non-compliance and theft.

This distinction is visible globally as well. Authorities worldwide are tightening enforcement, as seen when South Korea sentenced a crypto executive to jail just ahead of new corporate regulations. The White House’s refusal to intervene in the FTX case signals that while the administration may be sympathetic to libertarian arguments regarding decentralized finance or darknet markets, it is not willing to expend political capital on executives convicted of defrauding retail investors on a massive scale.

Furthermore, the scale of illicit operations often dictates the severity of the outcome. Recently, the Incognito Market founder bagged a 30-year jail term for operating a darknet platform, a sentence even longer than Bankman-Fried’s. This reinforces the reality that deep involvement in financial crimes carries substantial risks that executive power is hesitant to mitigate.

