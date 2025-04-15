Tether Makes Strategic Investment in Self-Custodial Protocol Fizen

Key Notes

Tether has invested in Fizen to support self-custody and stablecoin payments.

Fizen enables crypto transactions without banks or third parties, aligning with Tether’s goals.

The stablecoin giant has maintained a healthy portfolio diversification push.

Tether, the company behind the world’s most used stablecoin, USDT, is in the spotlight again. The firm recently announced a major investment in Fizen Limited. The essence of this diversification is to make digital money easier and safer for individuals and businesses worldwide.

Tether is Backing Real-World Crypto Payments

According to Tether’s announcement, this new development is part of its plan to expand the real-life use of stablecoins, especially in everyday payments.

As the firm describes it, Fizen is a startup that builds digital wallets and payment systems. These allow users to store and spend cryptocurrencies without needing a third party. The fintech company focuses on making it easier for individuals and businesses to use stablecoins in daily transactions.

According to World Bank data, millions of people worldwide still do not have access to banking. One major reason is that banks are too far from where they live. Another reason is the difficulty of getting the documents needed to open an account

Based on this development, Tether’s support will allow Fizen to grow its technology across more blockchains. The goal is to help users send, receive, and hold stablecoins without the limits usually found in traditional banking.

While stablecoins offer low fees, faster transfers, and better privacy, many businesses are still slowly adopting them for regular payments. One of the main issues is the need for special equipment or software.

Fizen plans to solve this by enabling users to pay using stablecoins while merchants instantly receive their payments in regular money. Payments can be made using widely-used tools like QR codes or card readers.

This approach removes common business hurdles and lets customers pay with stablecoins without understanding the blockchain. The process feels simple and familiar.

It is worth noting that on March 27, Tether also announced an investment in Be Water, a media company. The same day, it unveiled its backing for Adecoagro, an agribusiness firm.

Expanding Reach Through Better Tools

The latest investment in Fizen comes as demand for simple and secure digital payments grows. A 2024 report shows QR code payments could pass $3 trillion, with 2.2 billion users by 2025. Fizen and Tether believe this is the right time to push digital money into daily use

Leo Vu, founder and CEO of Fizen, said stablecoins like USDT will play a key role in driving crypto payments and financial inclusion. He explained that while the tech infrastructure is already in place, most users still lack simple, user-friendly applications.

Fizen is focused on solving this problem by making crypto payments feel natural so users do not notice they are using blockchain.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the company wants to promote better financial access for everyone. He added that working with Fizen will allow users to take full control of their money while keeping payments simple and secure. Through this partnership, Tether aims to strengthen its position in the stablecoin market and push crypto adoption forward.

Meanwhile, in line with the capital diversification move, Tether acquired 8,888 Bitcoin worth approximately $735 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.