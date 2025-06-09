1,000,000,000 Tether USDT Minted Onchain, Is Bitcoin Demand Soaring?

Key Notes

Whale Alert spotted the massive minting of 1 billion USDT on the Tron network on June 9.

The USDT mint signaled increased embrace of Bitcoin as the coin’s price breached a key resistance level.

BTC price has now increased to more than $107,800 amid crypto market watch.

The cryptocurrency sector has recorded a fresh mint of a billion dollars in Tether USDT $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $154.82 B Vol. 24h: $44.18 B . Blockchain analytics platform Whale Alert spotted the massive minting on the Tron network on June 9. Many market watchers and experts are trying to draw a connection between the USDT mint and the recent upsurge in Bitcoin BTC $107 858 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $2.14 T Vol. 24h: $23.74 B price.

Relationship Between USDT Liquidity and Bitcoin Price

Per Whale Alert data, 1,000,000,000 USDT, valued at $1,000,799,999 was minted at Tether Treasury on June 9. The mint was conducted on the Tron blockchain network, suggesting that TRX-based USDT is becoming popular for crypto trades as it offers fast and low-cost stablecoin remittances.

Generally, stablecoin indicators are the key to assessing market value and future direction. Based on history, high volumes of newly minted stablecoins usually signal bullish momentum and potential price increases, while low volumes signal bearish activity with reduced market activity. Interestingly, the USDT mint coincided with the BTC price hitting $106,000.

Following a mixed outlook over the weekend, the $106,000 price indicated that BTC was beginning to recover. The new infusion of stablecoin liquidity from Tether may further catalyze the flagship cryptocurrency in its rebound streak. At this time, BTC price has risen to $107,827.88, marking a 2.08% price increase in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the massive mint has not impacted Tether’s market cap dominance. According to CoinMarketCap, this metric is currently pegged at $156.82 billion with no market cap increase or decrease within the last 24 hours. This outlook suggests that the market is pivoting from stablecoins towards higher-risk digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $2 536 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $306.28 B Vol. 24h: $14.52 B .

Technical analysis suggests that more funds and liquidity may be entering the market. In terms of total supply, USDT is currently at 156 billion, while its trading volume is at $63.83 billion.

This entire development comes only a few days after it was reported that Tether transferred 10,500 Bitcoin from Bitfinex’s hot wallet to a new Bitcoin address. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino clarified that it was part of the pre-funding of SoftBank’s investment in Bitcoin-focused Twenty One Capital (XXI).

Within 48 hours of this transaction, 14,000 BTC, 4,812 BTC, and 7,000 BTC were sent to new wallets, all linked to the same Twenty One Capital project. SoftBank even moved another 917.47 BTC to a different address linked to the Twenty One Capital pre-funding.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.