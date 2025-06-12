Tether Acquires 31.9% Stake in Elemental Altus

Key Notes

Tether announced the acquisition of a 31.9% stake in gold-royalty firm Elemental Altus.

Apart from buying common shares of Elemental Altus, Tether also signed an option agreement with AlphaStream Limited.

Tether currently holds up to 100,000 BTC and 80 tons of physical gold.

USDT issuer Tether Holdings Ltd has announced the acquisition of a notable stake in publicly listed Canada-based gold-focused royalty company Elemental Altus.

This deal marks significant progress in the company’s move to integrate long-term, stable assets such as gold and Bitcoin BTC $107 044 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $2.13 T Vol. 24h: $27.73 B into its ecosystem.

Tether Stakes on Gold and Bitcoin as Financial Hedge

Per the announcement, Tether purchased 78,421,780 common shares of Elemental Altus Royalties (TSXV: ELE) from La Mancha Investments. The transaction was completed at $121.6 million in an off-market block trade.

It was completed offshore via a private agreement. It marked Tether’s first big move into the mining-royalty space.

From owning just 1.8%, equivalent to 4.36 million shares, the stablecoin issuer moved to holding 31.9% shares of Elemental Altus. Around the same time, Tether Investments signed an option agreement with AlphaStream Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpha 1 SPV Ltd.

Both AlphaStream Limited and Alpha 1 SPV are privately held companies incorporated under the laws of the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Tether was presented with the option, not obligated, to buy 34,444,580 Elemental common shares. It is worth noting that the deal, which is still subject to certain terms and conditions, will be finalized outside Canada.

Unless approved by Elemental, the option cannot be exercised before October 29, 2025. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino noted that the company’s growing investment in gold and Bitcoin reflects its forward-thinking strategy to build a more resilient and transparent financial system.

He added that the move aligns with Tether’s broader vision of developing financial infrastructure fit for the next century.

“Just as Bitcoin provides the ultimate decentralized hedge against monetary inflation, gold continues to be a time-tested store of value,” Ardoino stated. “By gaining exposure to a diversified portfolio of gold royalties through Elemental, we are strengthening the backing of our ecosystem while advancing Tether Gold and future commodity-backed digital assets.”

Tether’s Financial Status and Holdings

Ardoino voiced Tether’s commitment to financial systems backed by real assets, stating that this is the core of its mission. The USDT issuer has consistently purchased Bitcoin, including a $735 million buy-in during Q1 2025.

Tether acquired a substantial 8,888 BTC with this fund when BTC was priced at $81,314.21.

At the time, the 8,888 BTC acquisition positioned the company as the sixth-largest Bitcoin holder globally, while its total Bitcoin reserves jumped to 92,647 BTC.

In the present day, Tether says it holds more than 100,000 Bitcoin, about 80 tons of physical gold, and a substantial volume of Tether Gold (XAUT), a token backed by physical gold.

Blockchain analytics firm Whale Alert only recently spotted the massive minting of 1 billion USDT on the Tron network. This coincided with a period of upward movement in Bitcoin’s price. The BTC price is pegged at $107,291.90, corresponding to a 1.89% drop in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.