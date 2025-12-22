TRUMP Struggles Below $5 as Unlock Adds Downside Pressure

Key Notes

One after another, the conviction of Official Trump TRUMP $5.03 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.01 B Vol. 24h: $180.27 M meme coin holders is being tested. This time, Tokenomist data show that 4.89 million TRUMP tokens, worth roughly $24.84 million, are scheduled to unlock this week, representing 2.45% of the circulating supply.

The unlock places TRUMP among the largest linear releases this week, alongside sizable unlocks in RAIN and SOL.

According to Tokenomist, large single unlocks (each exceeding $5 million) over the next seven days include H, XPL, JUP, SOON, MBG, and UDS. Large linear unlocks with daily releases exceeding $1 million over the same period include RAIN, SOL, TRUMP, WLD, DOGE, AVAX, and ASTER,… pic.twitter.com/Ei1RbfaN8U — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) December 22, 2025

At the time of writing, TRUMP trades at $5.05, down nearly 20% over the past month and close to 2% over the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap data, trading volume has jumped 34%, indicating increased investor attention to the token.

TRUMP Price Analysis: What’s Next?

Token unlocks do not always lead to immediate sell-offs, but they tend to amplify existing trends. In TRUMP’s case, the broader trend remains bearish. Price has continued to respect a descending structure, with lower highs and lower lows dominating the chart.

TRUMP is currently hovering just above a critical support band in the $4.70-$5 region. This area has previously acted as a demand zone, but repeated tests have weakened it.

If this support fails, the next downside move could extend toward the mid-$4 range. A clean breakdown below this zone would likely result in a retest of lower levels.

However, if TRUMP holds above the current support and reclaims the $6.30 to $6.50 resistance zone, a move toward the $8.50 to $9 region is possible. The chart above shows a retest of $15 if all of these levels are cleared.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.