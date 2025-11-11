Trump Price Prediction: Meme Coins Explode After $2,000 Trump Promise – New Bull Market Starting?

TRUMP token shot up more than 3% in the past 24 hours, reaching $8.60, its highest level since late October.

The token’s market capitalization surged to $1.7 billion, overtaking Pump.fun (PUMP) to become the fifth-largest meme coin.

However, despite this impressive rebound, TRUMP remains far below its all-time high valuation of $14.5 billion earlier in 2025, when it briefly surpassed Shiba Inu (SHIB).

TRUMP Price Analysis: $6 Support and $28 Long-Term Target

The daily chart shows TRUMP breaking out of a long-term descending channel, indicating a potential trend reversal.

The token currently trades near $8.42, with immediate support around the $6.00 zone, a critical level that previously served as accumulation support.

If the price fails to hold above this range, a correction toward $5.30 could be seen, representing a 36% decline from current levels.

However, a breakout from the falling wedge pattern could set the stage for a strong rally.

The next resistance sits near $12.50, while a long-term target remains around $28 – a 230% potential upside from today’s prices.

The RSI sits at 59, signaling that buyers still have the upper hand, while the MACD stays in bullish territory with no signs of weakness.

Together, these indicators suggest momentum is still on the side of the bulls and a continuation of the current trend may be on the cards.

Can TRUMP Lead the Next Meme Coin Rally?

The President’s policies, including higher tariffs and domestic dividend distributions, could benefit the TRUMP meme coin, which is officially tied to the Trump family.

As Bitcoin dominance consolidates and liquidity spreads across altcoins, meme tokens with strong narratives could outperform. TRUMP is one of those meme cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.