Pakistan recently signed a memorandum of understanding with SC Financial Technologies, a company linked to World Liberty Financial. The deal focuses on the use of USD1 stablecoin for cross-border payments.

According to a recent report by Reuters, the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority stated that the agreement opens formal technical coordination on digital payment systems. It covers stablecoin settlement, payment rails, and regulatory alignment within Pakistan’s financial system.

This is the first public agreement between World Liberty’s ecosystem and a sovereign state.

Under the memorandum, SC Financial Technologies will work with Pakistan’s central bank on the use of the USD1 stablecoin inside a regulated payment framework. The token is expected to operate alongside Pakistan’s domestic digital currency systems.

The goal is faster settlement and lower transfer costs while being under central bank oversight.

The latest deal expands the country’s ties with World Liberty Financial. In April 2025, the Pakistan Crypto Council signed a separate letter of intent with the company to explore broader blockchain use.

World Liberty Financial is the primary crypto venture tied to the Trump family. SC Financial Technologies is registered in Delaware and shares ownership of the USD1 stablecoin brand with World Liberty.

Zach Witkoff, co‑founder and chief executive of World Liberty, also serves as CEO of SC Financial Technologies. He recently visited Pakistan and met senior officials to discuss digital payments, foreign exchange settlement, and infrastructure design.

Pakistan’s Shift on Digital Assets

Pakistan has accelerated work on digital finance over the past year. In 2025, the central bank confirmed plans for a pilot digital currency and is now finalizing virtual asset regulation. This shift aims to reduce cash use and modernize payment systems, as per the officials.

In December 2025, major crypto exchanges Binance and HTX received preliminary approvals from the Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA). This allowed them to register locally and prepare for full licences.

Separately, the finance ministry signed an MoU with Binance to explore tokenising up to $2 billion in government assets to boost liquidity.

