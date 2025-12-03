Key Notes

Other Trump family projects like World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tanked 51% while Alt5 Sigma (ALTS) dropped 75%.

Trump family’s crypto wealth takes a major hit, as Trump-themed memecoins collapse 90–99%.

The President has toned down on crypto promotions in recent months amid major market volatility.

Trump family-linked crypto projects have been on a major downside over the past few months, with the share price of American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ: ABTC), tanking 38% on Dec. 2. Other family-linked crypto projects like the World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and Alt5 Sigma are also under deep water, eroding a large part of their crypto fortune.

American Bitcoin, WLFI Drag Trump’s Crypto Portfolio Down

Amid the broader crypto market downturn, shares of American Bitcoin (ABTC) have also been on a freefall. Since the September highs of $9.31, the ABTC stock price has plummeted 75% so far.

On the other hand, Bitcoin BTC $93 146 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $91.35 B price is down by 25% during the same period. However, this Bitcoin mining firm has continued to add more BTC to its reserves during this fall.

Commenting on the ABTC stock crash, Eric Trump said the unlock of pre-merger private placement shares at American Bitcoin is expected to introduce short-term volatility. He assured that the company’s fundamentals remain strong.

Thanks @Coachjv_. Today our pre-merger private placement shares unlocked — these early investors are freely available to cash in on their profits for the first time which is why we will see volatility. Our fundamentals are virtually unmatched and our differentiator: mining BTC… https://t.co/7h1Aqjt8iE — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 2, 2025

Other Trump Family-Linked Projects See Greater Fall

Apart from American Bitcoin, other Trump family-linked projects have seen a greater fall. World Liberty Financial, co-founded by President Donald Trump and his sons, has seen its WLFI token drop 51% from its early-September peak.

Similarly, Alt5 Sigma (NASDAQ: ALTS), a firm promoted by the Trump sons, has plunged about 75% amid mounting legal challenges. On the six-month chart, the ALTS share price has tanked by a massive 85%.

A series of memecoins themed around the president and his wife, Melania Trump, have declined roughly 90% and 99% respectively, from record highs reached in January. Latest reports suggest that the family projects have collectively lost upwards of $1 billion during the recent crypto market crash.

Trump’s support for the industry helped drive gains across numerous crypto tokens in the early months of his second term. However, the chips have fallen over the past two months.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Hilary Allen, a law professor at American University’s Washington College of Law, said:

“The Trump presidency has been a double edged sword for legitimacy. Trump started launching his own crypto projects, many of which lost value very quickly. If the goal was to achieve legitimacy through the Trump family, that’s not helped.”

President Trump started his second tenure in 2025, with strong support for the crypto projects. Experts believed that it could help lift cryptocurrencies out of their typical boom-and-bust cycle and push them toward greater legitimacy within the financial system. However, the market has been subject to strong volatility amid growing macro uncertainties.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.