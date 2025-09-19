Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Rallies 74% After Latest Statements from Changpeng Zhao

Key Notes

Binance co-founder's endorsement triggered TWT's breakout above $1.33, marking its highest level in 2025 amid 400% volume surge.

New tokenomics litepaper introduces tiered loyalty rewards and enhanced community programs to drive real-world adoption.

Technical indicators remain bullish despite 14% correction, with next resistance target at $1.35 and support at $0.87.

Trust Wallet TWT $1.13 24h volatility: 20.1% Market cap: $467.14 M Vol. 24h: $393.40 M price rallied 74% on Friday, Sept. 19, as Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao shared forward-looking remarks on upcoming use cases for the ecosystem.

Zhao highlighted the project’s 99% TWT token burn and expanding real-world applications, triggering a sharp breakout that pushed the token above $1.33 for the first time in 2025.

TWT token started as an experiment. The FDV got too high quickly. They burned 99% of the supply, but didn't have too many use cases for it. Now that's expanding. https://t.co/muNXgM14tX — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 19, 2025

Markets interpreted the post as validation of new strategies outlined in Trust Wallet’s latest tokenomics litepaper, released Thursday.

Tiered loyalty rewards and enhanced community incentive programs were among the features highlighted in the roadmap. TWT remains among the top 5 trending tokens on Coinmarketcap, as the market chatter around CZ’s comments intensifies around noon US trading.

TWT Token Price Forecast: What Next After 14% Correction?

At press time, Trust Wallet Token trades near $1.14, down 14% from intraday peaks above $1.30. However, technical indicators suggest that upside momentum remains intact.

Despite the correction, the 7-day and 30-day SMAs at $0.87 and $0.79 respectively, remain well below current price levels, confirming strong bullish dominance. The intraday breakout candle on Friday’s 74% gain was supported by a 400% surge in trading volume, signaling institutional-size inflows.

MACD readings show the blue signal line at 0.0481 remains above the red line at 0.0154, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. The widening histogram further reinforces the ongoing positive trend.

If the buying momentum persists, bulls could eye the next major resistance at $1.35. On the downside, further declines below the 7-day MA at $0.87 could signal weakness in the current upside catalysts, potentially triggering a retreat toward $0.77.

