Pi Coin Price Prediction: New ‘Protocol v23’ Upgrade Goes Live – 100x Move?

The upgrade is a major technical milestone for the Pi Network, and the market is beginning to take notice.

Testnet 1 blockchain has been upgraded to protocol 22.

It will be followed by an upgrade to version 23 then mainnet version to 23. KYC will be decentralized and be used by other companies. It will generate revenue to pi as it offers a wide range of verification, using a variety… pic.twitter.com/plvmIY0c9e — PiNewsZone (@PiNewsZone) September 18, 2025

Why Protocol v23 Matters?

The recent rally followed the successful validation of block 20,824,824 under the new protocol.

Notably, the block showed zero failed transactions and confirmed support for up to 1,000 transactions per block.

Protocol v23 not only signals Pi Network’s continued development but also shows alignment with Stellar’s robust infrastructure. It gives developers a better framework to test applications before pushing them onto the mainnet.

Moreover, the upgrade includes plans for a decentralized KYC (Know Your Customer) system, designed to support national ID verification and open Pi’s infrastructure to external projects.

Pi Price Analysis: Where Is the Token Headed?

The daily chart shows Pi Coin consolidating within a descending parallel channel since May.

PI price is currently hovering near the midline at $0.3586 as per CoinMarketCap data.

The RSI sits at 49.82, showing neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD is slightly positive at 0.0026, hinting at a possible trend reversal if buying volume increases.

A breakout above the channel resistance could ignite a strong rally toward $0.65, $1.00, and $1.67 in successive stages.

If momentum persists, an extended breakout could target $4.00, representing an over 1000% surge from current levels.

However, a failure to break above resistance could trigger a breakdown to $0.32, with further downside risks toward $0.18, a potential 53% decline.

Can Pi Coin Really Do 100x?

While a 100x move (toward $36+) sounds ambitious, the current $2.9 billion market cap makes such a move less likely in the short term.

However, if Protocol v23 successfully transitions to mainnet, adoption accelerates through decentralized KYC, and new listings expand Pi’s accessibility, the long-term upside could still be massive.

As PI Gears Up for Rally, All Eyes on $PEPENODE During Presale

While PI token is getting ready for a generational rally, PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is redefining crypto mining with virtual nodes.

The project has already raised over $544,000 in its ongoing presale, with just two days left until the next price increase.

Unlike traditional mining, which requires expensive hardware, technical expertise, and significant energy consumption, PEPENODE introduces a fully virtual mining system.

Users can build digital server rooms, purchase nodes, and upgrade facilities to maximize their rewards.

Also, PEPENODE’s ecosystem incorporates deflationary mechanics to strengthen long-term value.

Roughly 70% of tokens used for node purchases and upgrades are permanently burned, reducing circulating supply over time.

As an ERC-20 token, PEPENODE integrates seamlessly with Ethereum wallets, exchanges, and DeFi protocols.

What’s more is that early buyers can claim up to 1050% in staking rewards.

To buy $PEPENODE, simply visit the official PEPENODE website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap existing crypto or use a credit/debit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.