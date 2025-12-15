UK Treasury in a Rush to Bring Crypto Regulations by 2027

Key Notes

The UK Treasury said that crypto firms will function under the supervision of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The regulatory push is driven by consumer protection concerns, with investment scam losses rising 55% YoY, mainly contributed by fraud crypto schemes.

Proposed rules aim to improve transparency, strengthen enforcement, and may include a ban on crypto political donations.

The UK Treasury has started major work on crypto regulations and plans to bring them in by 2027. Digital assets will be regulated similarly to other financial products, and crypto firms will have to follow rules set by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Crypto Regulations Essential for Consumer Protection

Ministers in the UK government are looking to overhaul the cryptocurrency market, amid the rapid growth and popularity of digital assets as investment vehicles, as well as a means of payment.

As reported by The Guardian, cryptocurrencies have operated under lighter regulatory oversight, unlike stocks and shares. This has raised some valid concerns regarding consumer protection.

Officials said the proposed crypto regulations will focus on increasing transparency across the crypto industry. Besides, they will improve consumer confidence and the ability of regulators like FCA to detect suspicious activity, enforce sanctions, and hold companies accountable. Speaking on the development, Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:

“Bringing crypto into the regulatory perimeter is a crucial step in securing the UK’s position as a world-leading financial centre in the digital age. By giving firms clear rules of the road, we are providing the certainty they need to invest, innovate and create high-skilled jobs here in the UK, while giving millions strong consumer protections, and locking dodgy actors out of the UK market.”

Data from the UK banking industry in October showed that losses from investment scams rose 55% year-on-year. It shows that fraudulent crypto schemes led to the largest share of these losses.

Amid rising concerns about transparency and traceability, ministers are also preparing plans to ban political crypto donations. The authorities cited difficulties in verifying the source and ownership of such funds.

Catching Up With Global Regulations

Top economies across the globe, led by the United States, are working to strengthen their crypto regulations. The Trump administration has already set up a crypto task force in this regard. The UK seems to be working on similar lines to bring its own set of rules for better clarity and functioning of the crypto industry.

At the start of December 2025, the Royal Assent had already recognized digital assets as personal property, and the Treasury seems to take it further from here.

Earlier this month, UK’s FCA also said that supporting and testing safe stablecoin payment systems will be a priority in 2026. As part of its broader pro-growth agenda, the regulator plans to open its sandbox to crypto firms seeking to develop and launch stablecoin products.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.