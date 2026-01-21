Key Notes

Vitalik Buterin plans to move fully to decentralized social platforms in 2026.

He said many platforms reward short-term engagement rather than long-term user benefit.

He has already used Firefly since the start of this year to post and read across multiple platforms.

Vitalik Buterin has decided to step away from single-platform posting and move fully to decentralized social platforms in 2026. In a recent X post, the Ethereum ETH $2 944 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $353.08 B Vol. 24h: $33.58 B co-founder explained his reasons for backing crypto-based social networks.

Buterin said mass communication tools today reward short-term attention instead of long-term user benefit. He explained that decentralization allows competition through shared data layers where anyone can build a client.

In 2026, I plan to be fully back to decentralized social. If we want a better society, we need better mass communication tools. We need mass communication tools that surface the best information and arguments and help people find points of agreement. We need mass communication… https://t.co/ye249HsojJ — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 21, 2026

Vitalik Is Active on Decentralized Platforms

Buterin said he has already been using decentralized social tools since the start of this year. All of his posts and reading activity in 2026 have been done through Firefly, a multi-client app that connects X, Lens, Farcaster, and Bluesky.

Lens and Farcaster are both blockchain-based social networks where users have full control over their profiles and content. Bluesky runs on the AT Protocol and allows users to manage their feeds.

Firefly offers a single interface across these systems and reduces the dependency on one platform. Buterin encouraged the crypto community to spend more time on decentralized social platforms rather than staying on one global platform.

Past Crypto Social Projects’ Failure

Buterin criticised earlier crypto social projects and their failure due to the addition of speculative coins in the name of innovation. This often leads to short-term price surges for creators rather than better content.

He pointed to Substack as an example where money supports content without creating price bubbles around creator tokens. He said past attempts of mixing social influence with token trading have mostly resulted in token failures within one or two years.

Buterin’s comments come in response to Lens’ recent announcement that Mask Network will take over stewardship of the protocol. He praised the Aave team’s management of Lens and expressed optimism about its growth over the next year.

