Mild Austerity Hits Ethereum Foundation, Here Is What Will Change

The Ethereum Foundation is entering a period of mild austerity as it pushes a busy roadmap and long-term survival. The organization wants to stay lean while it funds work on scaling, security, and user privacy, according to statements from Vitalik Buterin.

Ethereum Foundation Sets Austerity Plan

The Ethereum Foundation said the move is meant to balance two goals. First is to deliver an aggressive roadmap that keeps Ethereum scalable, robust, and decentralized. Second is to make sure the organization itself can last for many years while guarding Ethereum's core values.

In a recent post on social media, Vitalik Buterin explained that the focus is not only on the core blockchain but also on how users access and use it. He stressed self-sovereignty, security, and privacy as key needs for users.

As part of this period, Buterin said he will take on work that in the past might have been handled as special projects by the foundation. He pointed to a push for open source, secure, and verifiable tools across software and hardware. These tools touch finance, communication, governance systems, operating systems, and secure hardware.

In these five years, the Ethereum Foundation is entering a period of mild austerity, in order to be able to simultaneously meet two goals: 1. Deliver on an aggressive roadmap that ensures Ethereum's status as a performant and scalable world computer that does not compromise on… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 30, 2026

He also mentioned biotech and public health tools, plus privacy-focused apps. Past support for encrypted messaging, local first software, and privacy tools shows the direction he plans to keep backing.

It is important to state that while speaking on his plans for the year, Coinspeaker reported that Vitalik Buterin plans a full return to decentralized social networking this year.

Ethereum Focus Shifts to Open and User Needs

Vitalik Buterin said he has withdrawn 16,384 ETH. That money will be used over the next few years to support these open and verifiable projects. He said he’s also looking at secure decentralized staking so that future staking rewards can fund the same goals.

He made clear that Ethereum remains a key part of this wider vision. The Ethereum Foundation will keep building the blockchain with openness and verifiability in mind.

He added that the priority is not “Ethereum everywhere” but “Ethereum for people who need it.” The aim is to give people and communities tools for autonomy and safety, with technology that is truly open and can be checked, not closed systems sold at high fees.

In a separate development, Vitalik Buterin says his Web3 vision is now taking shape. He noted that ZK-EVMs and decentralized storage let builders create lasting tools that can replace restrictive corporate software.

