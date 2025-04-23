WhiteBIT, the leading crypto exchange in Europe by user traffic, has unveiled the first contestants for the 2025 International Crypto Trading Cup (ICTC)—the premier live-streamed crypto trading event globally.

Scheduled for May 9–10, 2025, the ICTC will highlight live trading, emphasizing diverse strategic approaches and decision-making processes. Competitors will take part in the championship while providing a unique educational experience by allowing viewers to watch every strategy unfold in real-time. ICTC combines the thrill of competition with educational insights, captivating both expert traders and newcomers.

Who Are the Competitors

This event will host eight elite traders on stage, battling in an innovative tournament setup. From Europe to Asia and the Middle East, these traders bring unique styles and proven success, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to watch and learn from the best in the field.

Selected for their formidable reputations, seven traders have already made their mark in the trading arena. The eighth secured their spot by excelling in the Qualifying Tournament from March 27 to April 7.

Mauro Caimi : An Italian veteran in cryptocurrency investment with eight years under his belt, Caimi is celebrated for his analytical market insights and had previously predicted the peak of Bitcoin in 2021. His methods marry long-term foresight with detailed algorithmic analysis.

Merlijn The Trader : Known for his sharp trading executions and disciplined strategies, Merlijn has expanded his initial investments significantly and manages a leading crypto trading community in the Netherlands.

Loza Eugene (EXCAVO): With extensive experience in both traditional and crypto markets, EXCAVO is a renowned strategist specializing in dynamic trading styles that capitalize on market shifts.

Malik Roth Klindt Jensen (Coinvo): Based in the UAE, Malik leverages bespoke trading systems to execute short-term trades, consistently achieving significant returns on volatile assets.

Muslim Abdullayev (Mus_money_): From a notable setback, this trader from Kazakhstan has risen to dominate copy trading and tournaments, becoming a leading crypto influencer in Central Asia.

Mao Yijing (MEJ50749): With a consistent transaction success rate and significant annual trading volume, Mao is a disciplined strategist from China, recognized for her effective trading techniques.

With a consistent transaction success rate and significant annual trading volume, Mao is a disciplined strategist from China, recognized for her effective trading techniques. Fokeyev Denys: After surpassing a thousand competitors worldwide, Denys from Ukraine clinched his spot by winning the ICTC Qualifying Tournament, showcasing his extensive experience and impressive trading returns.

The eighth main stage trader will be revealed later.

Shaping Crypto Trading

The ICTC 2025 is more than a competition. It’s a visionary project aimed at transforming live crypto trading into a spectacle that promotes wider blockchain adoption.

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of WhiteBIT Group, envisions this tournament as a platform for top traders to showcase their expertise and drive the industry forward.

“The idea for ICTC started as a friendly challenge to compete in crypto trading live. From that spark, our team developed a vision for a global championship that could elevate the industry—one where top world traders will gather on one big stage to showcase their strategies and compete for the title of the world’s best. Our mission is mass blockchain adoption, and with ICTC, we aim to make crypto trading accessible and exciting in a brand-new format.”

How to Participate in the Trading Battle

Traders globally are invited to join the battle, either individually or as part of a team, to test their trading acumen in a high-stakes environment.

Register and complete KYC on WhiteBIT. Choose your role: solo trader, team member, or team leader. Set up a sub-account linked to TradingView. Engage in futures trading on WhiteBIT through TradingView.

ICTC 2025 aims to set a new benchmark for live crypto events—a fusion of skill, strategy, and showmanship. Get ready to witness the future of crypto trading, live—the stream will be available via link.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.