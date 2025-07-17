Cardano Volume Soars 92%: Why Investors Are Rotating Into ADA?

Key Notes

ADA achieved its first daily close above the 200-day moving average since March, signaling potential trend reversal.

Open Interest jumped 12.06% to $1.45 billion while trade volume soared 92.42%, indicating strong institutional commitment.

Critical support at $0.76 must hold for bulls to target $0.9053 resistance and validate macro bullish breakout scenario.

Cardano ADA $0.80 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $28.85 B Vol. 24h: $2.10 B extended its bullish streak on Thursday, July 17, closing at $0.8101 with a strong 5.98% gain. The price surged past the critical 200-day moving average ($0.7476), forming its first daily close above that level since March. Volume jumped to $290.88 million, confirming renewed spot demand.

The rally was fueled in part by increased derivatives activity. According to market data, Cardano’s Open Interest spiked 12.06% in the past 24 hours, climbing to $1.45 billion. This sharp increase in leveraged exposure, without an equivalent surge in liquidations, suggests that bulls are confidently increasing positions rather than chasing liquidations or reacting to volatility.

Meanwhile, trade volume soared 92.42% to $4.53 billion, as investors rotated capital from low-volatility altcoins into Cardano.

Across major exchanges, new positions leaned bullish with Binance top traders accounts posting 2.7608 long/short ratio on the day. This concentration of long positions signals growing confidence in a sustained breakout.

Cardano Price Forecast: Will ADA Hold Above $0.76?

ADA is now testing its highest levels since March 2025, having decisively flipped the 200-day SMA into support. If bulls hold the line above $0.76, the next resistance lies at $0.9053. Breaching that level would validate a macro bullish reversal, potentially propelling ADA toward $1.00.

Conversely, failure to maintain momentum could trigger a pullback toward $0.7476 or even $0.68. However, the consolidation above the golden cross region (50/200-day MA) and strong market interest surrounding Bitcoin’s BTC $119 136 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.37 T Vol. 24h: $47.31 B all time high milestones this week suggest this rally may not be over yet.

Maintaining support above $0.76 could attract fresh capital as institutional and retail investors position ahead of the next macro leg up.

Best Wallet Presale Gains Traction as Cardano Rally Heats Up

As Cardano surges past key resistance levels, Best Wallet, a rising player in the crypto wallet space, is drawing investor interest with its presale.

The $BEST token is now in presale, offering early access to staking rewards, transaction fee discounts, and governance rights. With over $13.9 million raised, investors can still join before the next price increase.

Visit the official Best Wallet site to participate in the $BEST token presale and secure premium perks ahead of launch.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.