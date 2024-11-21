WisdomTree Launches Physical XRP ETP with Competitive Fees

Key Notes

WisdomTree launched Physical XRP ETP (XRPW) on major European exchanges with a management expense ratio of 0.50%.

XRPW offers investors secure, cost-efficient XRP exposure, with assets managed by regulated custodians in cold storage.

WisdomTree's European crypto ETPs, including XRPW, available in numerous countries, broadening investor access to cryptocurrency.

WisdomTree recently launched a new cryptocurrency Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) called WisdomTree Physical XRP (XRPW). The ETP is now accessible on major European exchanges like Deutsche Börse Xetra, the Swiss Stock Exchange SIX, and Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam. Featuring a management expense ratio of 0.50%, XRPW is currently the most affordable ETP in Europe that offers exposure to XRP XRP $1.13 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $64.27 B Vol. 24h: $7.33 B .

The ETP aims to give investors a simple, secure, and cost-efficient way to invest in XRP. It is fully backed by XRP itself, ensuring direct exposure to the cryptocurrency’s spot price through a reliable, physically backed framework. Investors also gain the advantage of a dual-custody setup, with assets managed by regulated custodians and stored safely in cold storage.

XRP functions as the native digital currency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which relies on an open-source, permissionless, and decentralized blockchain. The XRPL employs a Proof-of-Association (PoA) consensus method maintained by a broad coalition of universities, exchanges, businesses, and individual contributors. This approach is more resource-efficient than the traditional Proof-of-Work (PoW) model, requiring less hardware and reducing energy consumption.

XRP Offers Sustainable Cross-Border Transactions

Founded in 2012, XRP was designed to expedite payments by enabling transactions to settle on the ledger in three to five seconds. Rapid transaction processing highlights XRP as a quicker and more sustainable option than Bitcoin BTC $97 029 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $114.40 B . XRP transactions occur directly between parties, eliminating the need for a central intermediary, which allows seamless currency bridging with remarkable speed and efficiency.

In practical applications, XRP supports cross-border payments and microtransactions. The currency’s adaptability and speed attract businesses and individuals aiming for swift international fund transfers, free from the usual delays and high fees imposed by conventional banking systems. Dovile Silenskyte, Director of Digital Assets Research at WisdomTree, commented on the launch:

“With risk-on sentiment building, altcoins like XRP could outperform bitcoin and ether. XRP complements mega caps in a portfolio, reducing single-token exposure. Cryptos, representing over 1% of the market, enhance diversification with low correlation to traditional assets, potentially improving risk-adjusted returns.”

Strategic Expansion across Europe

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe at WisdomTree, emphasized that the latest launch expands the firm’s portfolio of physically-backed cryptocurrency ETPs. This addition offers investors a valuable option for diversifying multi-asset portfolios. Crypto ETPs offer an efficient method of maintaining exposure to cryptocurrencies within a regulated environment, making them an increasingly popular choice for investors.

“With over USD100 billion of assets under management globally across ETFs and ETPs, investors in our cryptocurrency ETPs can benefit from our global reach, scale, and resources,” said Marinof.

WisdomTree’s European crypto ETPs are now available for purchase in a wide range of countries, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Additionally, WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin and WisdomTree Physical Ethereum ETPs are accessible in the United Kingdom, further expanding the firm’s presence in the cryptocurrency investment space.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.