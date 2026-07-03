XRP advanced from $1.0611 to $1.0894 during the July 3 session, a net gain of 0.62%, as buyers defended a series of higher lows at $1.0552, $1.0589, and $1.0799 and pushed the token toward the $1.10–$1.1087 resistance band that has capped every rally attempt in recent weeks.

This is not simply a day’s worth of upside. It is the early formation of a higher-base structure above $1 – a constructive shift from the defensive trading that characterized the prior several weeks, though one that remains unconfirmed until XRP produces a clean close above $1.10.

XRP Price Action: Higher Lows, Elevated Volume, and a Ceiling at $1.10

The session’s defining characteristic was volume expanding during the advance rather than the pullback, a sequencing that suggests buyers, not sellers, were driving the marginal flow. Total volume ran 26.92% above the seven-day average, with the peak occurring at 13:00 UTC when volume reached 117.5 million XRP, approximately 142% above the 24-hour mean.

XRP ran into seller resistance at $1.10 and subsequently consolidated between $1.08 and $1.09 on lighter volume, the pattern of a market that has used up near-term buying pressure without breaking through.

The immediate support level bulls must defend is $1.08; a failure there puts $1.0611 back in scope as the next structural test.

Above spot, a clean move through $1.10 would open the path toward $1.12–$1.13. The analytical question is no longer whether XRP can bounce from $1; it is whether the current accumulation is sufficient to drive a sustained XRP breakout above the resistance cluster that has defined the ceiling since the sell-off.

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Wallet Growth and Sentiment: On-Chain Metrics Support the Setup

XRP wallet creation reached 4,941 daily addresses on July 3, the strongest single-day growth in 14 weeks. That figure is notable in context: address creation at this rate during a consolidation phase tends to reflect genuine onboarding rather than speculative recycling of existing wallets.

Bullish social sentiment simultaneously hit a three-month high, with positive comments outnumbering bearish ones by a ratio of 3.7 to 1. That sentiment spread, combined with the XRP volume expansion, provides a more complete picture of market participation than price alone.

✍️ TL;DR: XRP’s massive new wallet creations & FOMO emerge in midst of price threatening to drop below $1

📊 Metrics used: Network Growth, Pos/Neg Social Ratio

🔗 Link to chart: https://t.co/0WJTZI6VSS 📉 $XRP is still hanging on to the $1.00 support zone, trading around ~$1.04… pic.twitter.com/41bd8NqCQJ — Santiment Intelligence (@SantimentData) June 30, 2026

The wallet creation spike adds on-chain weight to what would otherwise read as a straightforward sentiment bounce, context that dovetails with the capitulation dynamics Glassnode’s realized profit-loss ratio data identified in the weeks preceding this recovery.

Ripple completed its scheduled 1 billion XRP escrow unlock during the session without a meaningful price shock, a result consistent with the market having priced the unlock in advance.

Analysts noted that XRP’s idiosyncratic variance against the CD5 index stayed well below the threshold that would signal a major asset-specific catalyst – the session’s gains tracked the broader crypto rally rather than reflecting a Ripple-specific development.

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