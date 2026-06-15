Ripple XRP CEO Targets $1B Revenue Run Rate by 2026, Excluding XRP Holdings

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has publicly committed to a $1 billion revenue run rate by the end of 2026, with the figure explicitly excluding XRP held on the company’s balance sheet, a condition that is doing as much strategic work as the number itself.

The target is anchored to four operating business lines: cross-border payments infrastructure, the RLUSD stablecoin, treasury software, and AI-enabled payments on the XRP Ledger.

The analytical question is not whether $1 billion is an ambitious number; it is whether the XRP-exclusion framing successfully repositions Ripple as an underwritable fintech infrastructure provider in the eyes of institutional buyers who currently have no clean operating revenue lens through which to evaluate it.

LATEST: 📈 Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the company expects to end 2026 with a $1B revenue run rate, not including the XRP on its balance sheet. pic.twitter.com/hNF20FBGUw — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) June 14, 2026

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Ripple XRP $1B Target: How the Revenue Run Rate Definition Actually Functions

The mechanism functions as follows: a revenue run rate annualizes a current period’s operating revenue, typically one quarter, to project a full-year figure, and it differs from GAAP revenue in that it represents a forward trajectory rather than a historically booked figure.

Garlinghouse’s framing specifies that neither XRP token sales nor the XRP inventory Ripple holds on its balance sheet contributes to the $1 billion figure, which strips out the component of Ripple’s economics most difficult for regulated institutional counterparties to model or get comfortable with from a compliance standpoint.

The four named business lines each carry a distinct institutional logic. Cross-border payments, Ripple’s original product, targets banks and payment firms seeking faster correspondent settlement. RLUSD, the company’s dollar-pegged stablecoin, is positioned for enterprise settlement, collateral use, and now AI agent payments on the XRP Ledger; XRPL stablecoin supply has reached $762 million with RLUSD dominant, though it is necessary to flag that on-chain supply figures reflect minted tokens rather than confirmed transactional volume. Treasury software targets corporates and banks building crypto treasury infrastructure, a segment Ripple President Monica Long has projected will grow from under $200 billion to over $1 trillion in total market size by end-2026.

As AI agents begin transacting on behalf of businesses, payments need more than speed. They need trust, controls, and clear rules for how value moves. We're helping build the infrastructure for trusted agent-driven payments, with the XRP Ledger and $RLUSD helping lay the… https://t.co/VyrC5a8e2e pic.twitter.com/OyF5vQIDYZ — Ripple (@Ripple) June 10, 2026

The fourth line, AI-enabled payments via the XRPL AI Starter Kit released June 13, 2026, is the earliest-stage of the four, using the x402 protocol to let software agents transact in XRP and RLUSD with minimal human involvement; its contribution to a 2026 run rate remains speculative at this stage.

It is necessary to flag the epistemic status of the $1 billion figure itself: Garlinghouse’s statement, as shared by CoinMarketCap and corroborated across multiple outlets, represents a stated target rather than a disclosed current run rate. Ripple does not report audited financials publicly, so there is no independently verifiable baseline against which to measure the gap between current revenue and the target.

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