Zircuit’s Native Token ZRC to Become Transferable on November 25

Key Notes

ZRC will become transferable on November 25, boosting its usability in the ecosystem.

Zircuit has secured $2B TVL and major partnerships in under a year.

Blockchain network Zircuit has said that its ZRC token will become transferable starting from November 25, 2024. The company shared the news via a Friday post from its official X account. According to the company, it will keep introducing various innovations to its ecosystem as its developers continue working tirelessly to bring the best to its fast-growing community.

In the post, Zircuit, albeit with a mixed undertone of humor and excitement, said:

“No more wen token. ZRC officially becomes transferable on 11.25.2024… Devs cooking gud – but patience, this is a Michelin, not McDonald’s.”

This announcement has now sparked some levels of hope among Zircuit’s community and investors. That is because the transferability is expected to bring more use cases to the token. That is, in terms of trading and integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Expectations are that this will contribute immensely to the growth of the overall blockchain ecosystem.

Zircuit (ZRC) Lists Its Achievements in Under 12 Months

In the detailed announcement, the firm also took the time to walk users through the eventful year it has had this far. Zircuit excitedly shared some of the impressive achievements it has had that has now made it a rising star within the crypto industry.

Zircuit attracted financial backing from major industry players, particularly during the mainnet funding round, which it announced in July. It saw investments from the likes of Binance Labs, Pantera Capital, and Maelstrom Fund, while over 70 other firms also extended hands of the partnership.

It also mentioned launching its Liquidity Hub just last month with the help of Elara Labs, Gamma Strategies, and others. Interestingly, the platform has already hit $2 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL), showing its growing popularity. In the same month of October, the firm caught the attention of many by becoming the first project to partner with Catizen’s Launchpool. For what it’s worth, Catizen is a very popular game on Telegram, which boasts over 6.5 million players. So, one would understand the implication of that move as it may have brought the increased visibility that the Zircuit ecosystem is now enjoying.

Part of the announcement also noted that Zircuit now has over 342,000 on-chain wallets, showing that it is becoming increasingly accepted.

Earlier in November, Zircuit did introduce a “fairdrop” to over 200,000 wallets. However, the program was done via EigenLayer, possibly the reason it is presently being hailed as one of the fairest approaches to token distribution.

What Next?

As mentioned earlier, it appears that the Zircuit team is ready to unveil another “big product” shortly. Although the specific details of that remain unknown, the previous moves of the firm suggest that another major change may be brewing for its ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.