1INCH in Rebound Mode as DEX Launches on Solana

1INCH is now accessible on the Solana blockchain to connect to new ecosystems.

The protocol is driving multi-chain functionality to bring value to users.

Market trend shows a rebound for 1INCH but with a drawdown in volume.

Solana blockchain has welcomed Decentralized Exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch 1INCH $0.21 24h volatility: 4.1% Market cap: $289.88 M Vol. 24h: $30.66 M , triggering a price surge for the protocol’s native token. According to a press release, the integration is another step towards 1inch’s vision of a “unified multichain” Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

1inch to Leverage Solana’s Ultra Speed

Per the update from 1inch, the integration with Solana makes it possible for users to trade over 1 million Solana-based tokens. This can be achieved directly through the 1inch Decentralized Application (DApp). With it, users can benefit from factors like maximally extractable value-protected swaps, optimized rates, and open-source smart contract infrastructure.

1 million+ tokens. $7 billion liquidity. The best swap rates. Unleash @solana with 1inch. Now live for on-chain swaps. Start now 🌅 https://t.co/wUGBanUDdz pic.twitter.com/xr2Qc3tQvh — 1inch (@1inch) April 29, 2025

In addition, this brings 1inch’s Fusion protocol, which enables users to define their ideal swap parameters, to Solana for the first time. These ideal swap parameters are later executed by top professional market makers, also called “resolvers,” using Dutch auction mechanics. It will now leverage Solana’s ultra-fast block times, making the setup more efficient.

It also promises seamless trading execution compared to other networks. One 1inch spokesperson mentioned “minimal fees” when users conduct swaps on Solana. “Users may expect costs of less than one cent,” the 1inch representative said.

The development of the cross-chain swaps is still ongoing, and the official launch date has yet to be announced, but it is expected to come in a few months. Per the representative, only 10 blockchains already integrated into the cross-chain swap ecosystem will initially be supported on this Solana-1inch integration swap. As the launch date draws closer, the blockchains on this list will be revealed.

Meanwhile, this deal only occurred two months after 1inch bagged a similar integration with zkSync, a Layer-2 scaling solution. Their collaboration was designed to expand 1inch’s cross-chain swaps. It comes with a greater focus on providing faster and cheaper transactions when transferring cryptocurrencies, Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs), and other digital collectibles across different chains.

It is worth noting that the 1inch Network already had a relationship with zkSync. The partnership allows users to buy and sell different cryptocurrencies at significantly lower fees than Ethereum’s leading network. The aggregator noted that integrating the L2 solution into its cross-chain swap marked a natural progression.

1INCH Price in Rebound Mode, Twist Emerges

Following the 1inch integration with Solana, the native token has recorded some price gain, per CoinMarketCap data.

At the time of writing, the token had recorded a 1.24% increase over the past 24 hours to trade at $0.2109. However, its trading volume suggests reduced engagement with the token amid shifting market sentiment. Notably, this short-term disinterest is likely to change with the new development.

The integration with Solana will likely increase interaction with the 1inch ecosystem, which in turn may trigger a price increase. In addition, 1INCH could glean from the broader crypto market rebound and add some profits to its current price level.

