Trump-Backed Protocol Launches Proposal for WLFI Trading on Independence Day

WLFI's governance proposal symbolically launched on July 4th to transition from closed system to open trading model.

Trump family ownership decreased by 20 percentage points following Democratic criticism of presidential crypto conflicts.

Enhanced decentralization aims to reduce regulatory scrutiny and meet new US digital asset platform standards.

On July 4, World Liberty Financial filed a proposal to open WLFI token trading, marking a major decentralization milestone.

WLFI Community Votes on Token Trading as Independence Day Message Rings Through Crypto Markets

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a decentralized finance protocol co-founded by members of President Donald Trump’s family, formally launched a community governance proposal to make the WLFI token tradable across decentralized exchanges. In a symbolic move on US Independence Day, the proposal was announced via the protocol’s governance forum.

Now open for voting, the initiative aims to transition WLFI from its current closed system, where tokens are locked within the platform, toward an open-participation model that facilitates price discovery, peer-to-peer trading, and broader utility.

According to WLFI’s published roadmap, this shift is key to enabling stakeholders to participate more actively in governance decisions, including emissions schedules, ecosystem incentives, and treasury operations.

🇺🇸 On this Independence Day, we’re making history. The proposal to make $WLFI tradable is now live. Crypto is coming home — and there’s no better day to let freedom ring. Happy 4th of July from your friends at WLFI and from the new crypto capital of the world. 🌎 🦅 ☝️… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) July 4, 2025

“Crypto is coming home,” the WLFI team stated in a post shared via social media. “There’s no better day to let freedom ring,” they added, linking the milestone to the nation’s founding ideals of financial independence and market transparency.

If passed, the proposal could reduce legislative scrutiny from lawmakers who have raised concerns about President Donald Trump’s personal ties to crypto. Increased decentralization could help WLFI meet new regulatory standards for digital asset platforms in the US.

Trump Family Cuts WLFI Stake as President Declares $57M Crypto Profit

Further affirming the push for decentralization, President Trump’s family has taken steps to reduce its concentrated ownership of WLFI. According to a Forbes report, DT Marks DeFi LLC, the entity representing the Trump family’s interest in WLFI, reduced its stake from 75% to 55% in June 2025.

This move follows mounting criticism from Democratic legislators, who argue that the president’s deep financial ties to crypto projects pose a potential conflict of interest.

WLFI’s latest push toward a fully decentralized governance model may serve to shield the protocol from further political pressure and enhance its legitimacy among institutional players.

