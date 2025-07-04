Ondo Finance Acquires SEC-Registered Oasis Pro to Advance Tokenized Finance Infrastructure

Key Notes

Ondo Finance purchases Oasis Pro, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system for digital securities trading.

The acquisition aims to create more accessible tokenized finance infrastructure with strong regulatory compliance foundations.

ONDO token tests technical breakout levels with potential targets between $1.10-$1.20 following recent price recovery patterns.

Ondo Finance announced on July 4 that it will acquire Oasis Pro, a brokerage platform registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent.

1/ On the 250th birthday of America, we are proud to announce we're taking the next step in our mission to bring financial markets onchain. Ondo is acquiring Oasis Pro, including its SEC-registered broker-dealer, Alternative Trading System, and Transfer Agent—laying the… pic.twitter.com/CFfW5sXjuf — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) July 4, 2025

Founded in 2019, Oasis Pro “was one of the first US-regulated ATSs authorized to support settlement of digital securities” using fiat and stablecoins like USDT. Ondo Finance CEO Nathan Allman said the acquisition “unlocks the next major chapter of tokenized finance” and will help the company build a more accessible tokenized financial system with strong regulatory foundations.

Beyond Ondo: The Institutional Tokenization Stack is Forming

Ondo’s move mirrors broader developments in the tokenization space. Firms like Archax and Prometheum are also securing full-spectrum licenses to scale real-world asset (RWA) offerings. The sector is transitioning from speculative DeFi mechanics toward programmable, legally recognized capital markets infrastructure.

Tokenized assets such as US Treasuries, equities, and real estate can embed compliance rules, automate cap table management, and settle in real time. Projects like Franklin Templeton’s on-chain funds and BlackRock’s tokenized pilots demonstrate the growing institutional footprint.

Industry forecasts suggest the tokenized securities market could hit $18 trillion by 2033. But here’s the thing: just creating digital versions of assets isn’t enough anymore. The real challenge is making sure everything operates under proper legal frameworks that regulators and institutions can actually trust. We’re basically watching the early stages of a completely new financial system being built on blockchain rails.

ONDO Price Targets Breakout Amid Technical Recovery

Ondo ONDO $0.77 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.44 B Vol. 24h: $151.75 M is testing the upper boundary of a multi-month descending wedge, having rebounded off key Fibonacci support near $0.69. Immediate resistance sits between $0.806 and $0.855. A confirmed breakout could target the $1.10–$1.20 zone, in line with structural projections.

RSI divergence on the daily chart and EMA compression on lower timeframes indicate momentum is shifting. Support remains firm at $0.735 and $0.692. A failure to hold this range would weaken the bullish setup.

