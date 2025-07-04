Coinbase System Upgrade, New Timelines to Keep in Mind

Key Notes

Coinbase system upgrade rescheduled to August 2, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT.

Services like trading, deposits, and withdrawals may face disruptions.

New tokens QCAD, SKY and USDS added to roadmap and Wormhole is now live.

Coinbase will perform a system upgrade on Saturday, August 2, 2025, starting at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time and lasting about three hours.

During this time, trading and transactions may be temporarily affected. This reschedules the previously planned July 19 upgrade.

System Upgrade Rescheduled for August 2

Coinbase confirmed on X that its long-anticipated system upgrade will now take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The upgrade is expected to last about three hours, replacing the previously scheduled date of July 19.

Update: The systems upgrade has been moved to Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 7am PT and is expected to last 3 hours. During the upgrade:

– Simple and Advanced Trade, deposits and withdrawals, transfers out of Coinbase, and use of Coinbase Card will be unavailable.

— Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) July 3, 2025

During the upgrade, some Coinbase services may be interrupted, including both Simple and Advanced Trade functions.

Deposits, withdrawals, and transfers out of Coinbase may be unavailable during the upgrade. Transfers into the platform could also be delayed, and Coinbase Card usage will be temporarily paused.

Despite these interruptions, you will still be able to access your account. Coinbase has reassured the public that all funds will remain safe throughout the upgrade period. The company has further advised users to complete any essential or time-sensitive transactions before the upgrade begins.

This scheduled maintenance is part of efforts to improve platform efficiency and overall user experience. As a result, Coinbase is urging users to plan their activities accordingly, especially those involved in trading, withdrawals, or other time-sensitive activities.

The company will provide updates if there are any changes to the timeline or if the process will take longer than expected.

Beyond this technical upgrade, Coinbase is set to launch its first CFTC-regulated perpetual crypto futures in the United States on July 21, 2025. In addition, Coinbase’s stock jumped after Bernstein analysts issued a bullish $510 price target.

Coinbase Adds New Assets to Roadmap

It is worth noting that while preparing for the system upgrade, Coinbase also shared updates regarding its asset roadmap. The next coins to be listed on Coinbase include three new Ethereum-based tokens: QCAD, SKY, and USDS.

These are ERC-20 digital currencies, and their availability for trading will depend on market-making support and the readiness of Coinbase’s technical setup. Coinbase stated that a separate announcement will be made when trading for these assets goes live.

In addition to the roadmap update, Wormhole W $0.0669 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $311.20 M Vol. 24h: $36.72 M is now fully available on the platform, including on the Coinbase iOS and Android apps.

Users are encouraged to monitor official Coinbase channels for any further updates related to both the upgrade and upcoming asset listings.

In another notable achievement for the exchange, Coinbase has officially received its MiCA license from Luxembourg’s financial regulator. Notably, this will allow the digital asset exchange giant to offer complete crypto services to 450 million EU residents across all 27 member states.

