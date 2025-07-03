Solana Dethrones Core Rivals in Major DEX Volume Ranking

Key Notes

successfully outperformed several major digital assets in both Real Economic Value (REV) and DEX volumes during the first half of 2025. Helius released a "Solana Ecosystem Report H1 2025" with the details. According to the report, Solana maintained a positive streak for 15 consecutive months, experiencing no downtime at any point.

Solana rev, tvl, and dex volume dominate

The Helius report noted that Solana dominated all blockchains in REV since October 2024 and attained $551 million in January 2025. For context, the REV metric measures the monetary demand for using a blockchain’s network for transactions. This includes base transaction fees as well as out-of-protocol tips.

On January 19, Solana's daily REV reached $56.8 million, surpassing the combined value of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Notably, a significant portion of this figure is attributed to Jito, a protocol that allows the staking of Solana assets across multiple networks.

Up to 42% to 66% of Solana’s monthly REV came from Jito. This demonstrates how users can pay substantial premiums for priority execution, thereby confirming a mature market for Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) that channels revenue to validators without increasing median fees. This way, Solana can absorb any surge in traffic, just like the one seen with TRUMP in January.

Additionally, the Solana network can process up to 162 million transactions daily. These transactions have an average slot time of around 390 milliseconds and have not stopped since February last year. There is an upcoming Alpenglow consensus code aiming for a finality of 100 to 150 ms, which will reduce validator breakeven capital to approximately $75,000.

In the meantime, the Alpenglow consensus code is still in the testing phase.

In terms of Total Value Locked (TVL), Solana was only second to Ethereum, with an average Value of between $8 billion and $9 billion in H1 2025. This corresponds with an 18% quarter-on-quarter increase.

Among other milestones, the float of stablecoin on Solana went from $1.5 billion to $11.7 billion in 18 months. Only stablecoin issuer Circle minted $1.75 billion in USDC in May alone.

Solana to dominate bitcoin and ethereum in corporate treasury reserve

At this rate, Solana may even dominate Bitcoin and Ethereum in other metrics, aligning with an earlier prediction by Cantor Fitzgerald. Analysts from the institution highlighted Solana’s staking capabilities, expanding utility, and capital efficiency, citing that they make the digital asset an ideal holding for companies.

Public companies may begin to adopt Solana as a core asset, just as Strategy has done with Bitcoin. In Solana’s case, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts are optimistic that its yield may even exceed that of Bitcoin. This is because companies can earn yield on treasury holdings with Solana without issuing additional shares.

Moreover, Solana is gaining more appeal amongst institutions, including public companies. Less than 2 weeks ago, Byreal, a product of a collaborative effort between Bybit and Solana, officially announced its brand launch.

The price of SOL is yet to react accordingly to the positive sentiment in the ecosystem. At the time of press, SOL was trading at $155.37, representing a 4.06% increase over the past 24 hours.

