a16z Crypto Invests $15M in Babylon to Advance Native Bitcoin Collateral

a16z crypto's investment signals confidence in Bitcoin's evolution as programmable collateral for decentralized financial markets.

BTCVaults aims to eliminate counterparty risks associated with custodial lending and wrapped token approaches like WBTC.

BABY token surged 4.8% following the announcement, with trading volume hitting $48 million across major exchanges.

The bitcoin staking platform Babylon has announced that a16z crypto is investing $15 million. The funding will support the development and scaling of Babylon Trustless Bitcoin Vaults (BTCVaults), a system intended to enable native Bitcoin BTC $90 811 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $1.81 T Vol. 24h: $52.33 B to serve as collateral across decentralized finance (DeFi) applications—DeFi refers to blockchain-based financial services without intermediaries.

In addition to investing capital, a16z crypto will provide Babylon with strategic guidance and share its experience in funding base-layer and infrastructure projects.

a16z Crypto’s $15M Bet on Babylon’s Bitcoin Collateral Vision

Babylon says a16z crypto’s participation shows both share a view that Bitcoin is evolving into a global collateral asset. They agree on the need for new infrastructure for financial markets without changing its base-layer properties. Guy Woullet, a16z crypto’s General Partner, affirms this view. It is worth mentioning that a16z crypto is the dedicated crypto and Web3 investment arm of the US venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Today we’re sharing a major milestone for Babylon.@a16zcrypto is backing the Babylon Project with $15M to support the development and scaling of Babylon's new protocol Trustless Bitcoin Vaults. The BTCVaults are designed to provide new, functional utility for the BABY token… pic.twitter.com/Ze38m7EJkt — Babylon (@babylonlabs_io) January 7, 2026

Also, according to the press release, the firm positions BTCVaults as a way to lock native Bitcoin (meaning actual BTC, not tokens or representations) on the Bitcoin chain. This approach lets external applications verify that the system holds the locked Bitcoin as collateral (collateralization) and enforce rules using cryptographic mechanisms, which are digital processes that secure and verify information on a blockchain.

The company argues that current on-chain Bitcoin methods rely primarily on custodial lending—where assets are held by a third party—or on wrapped tokens, such as WBTC. Wrapped tokens represent Bitcoin on other blockchains but are not native BTC. These approaches can introduce counterparty risk and regulatory and tax complexities for institutions and long-term holders.

Babylon (BABY) is Bullish on the News

After news of the Babylon–a16z crypto partnership, BABY briefly jumped from $0.01792 to $0.02133 before settling at $0.01878, a 4.8% rise. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $48 million, according to Coingecko.

BABY trades on major exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and Bitrue.

The team presents the a16z crypto investment as a move to enable native Bitcoin to function as programmable, self-custodied collateral across both DeFi and traditional finance.

