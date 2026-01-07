Fireblocks Acquires Tres Finance For $130M to Build Unified Digital Assets Operating System

Key Notes

The acquisition creates what Fireblocks calls the first unified operating system for digital assets security and compliance.

Integration comes as US tax filing deadlines approach with updated IRS cryptocurrency guidance under new regulatory frameworks.

Global tax transparency intensifies as 48 countries implement CARF requirements for crypto service providers to report user transactions.

Cryptocurrency infrastructure and digital assets security firm Fireblocks has acquired onchain accounting firm Tres Finance in a deal reportedly worth $130 million in cash and equity.

The deal brings Tres Finance’s deep suite of accounting, auditing, and reporting services and tools into the Fireblocks ecosystem.

According to a report from Fortune, Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov says the firm will focus on integrating Tres Finance within its platform and providing “a much broader treasury management solution.”

A Full Spectrum Solution in Time for US Tax Season

Shaulov referred to the integrated suite as a “full spectrum” solution for security and compliance reporting. In subsequent commentary on social media, Fireblocks said that the acquisition of Tres Finance would enable it “to deliver the first unified operating system for digital assets.”

The infrastructure layer and the finance layer were disconnected. Not anymore. Fireblocks has acquired @TresDotFinance to deliver the first unified operating system for digital assets. Here's what changes → pic.twitter.com/Ej1zq9ZvqS — Fireblocks (@FireblocksHQ) January 7, 2026

The timing of the acquisition is significant as most organizations in the US now have until the end of April to file tax paperwork. In the cryptocurrency industry, shifting regulatory standards and rules have rendered the process for filing dynamically different from years past.

With the onset of the GENIUS Act and a revamping of both the SEC and CFTC’s approach to cryptocurrency regulation and enforcement, the Internal Revenue Service has updated its guidance for cryptocurrency and digital assets for both individual and institutional taxpayers.

According to Fireblocks, the acquisition of Tres Finance will augment its current blockchain security and reporting tools, which are designed to highlight technically-significant data, with targeted transaction and financial reports that provide clients with audit-ready data for regulatory reporting.

On the global stage, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recently warned cryptocurrency and digital assets firms around the world that the era of perceived tax anonymity for crypto assets has come to an end.

As Coinspeaker reported on Jan. 2, 2026, crypto service providers across an initial 48 countries are now required to begin collecting detailed user transaction data for submission to tax authorities as part of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), a global initiative aimed at promoting the automatic exchange of information between countries to combat tax evasion risks associated with cryptocurrency and digital assets.

