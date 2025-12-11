Anchorage Digital Partners with OSL to Issue First Federally Regulated US Stablecoin

Key Notes

Anchorage Digital will issue USDGO under federal supervision, establishing a regulated framework for stablecoin operations.

The partnership enables 1:1 backing with liquid assets and US Treasuries through compliant custody systems.

USDGO targets cross-border business settlements with faster transactions and programmable payment infrastructure.

Anchorage Digital, the first and only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, will serve as the US regulated issuer for USDGO, the OSL-branded US dollar-backed stablecoin. The partnership brings together two major institutional players as the industry moves toward compliant global payment infrastructure and greater regulatory certainty for dollar-backed digital assets.

OSL Group, Asia’s leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, will launch USDGO through Anchorage Digital Bank’s federally supervised issuance framework. This makes USDGO the first stablecoin to be issued directly through a US federally regulated crypto bank, reinforcing Anchorage Digital’s positioning as a core infrastructure provider for on-shoring global stablecoin operations.

The bank’s regulated environment includes end-to-end issuance across any blockchain, strict AML and KYC standards, and asset protections aligned with US banking supervision.

According to the press release, the partnership will allow USDGO to be backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets and US Treasuries, while benefiting from Anchorage Digital’s custody and compliance systems. As Asia’s first SFC-licensed digital asset platform, OSL has demonstrated that compliance-driven models can scale, forming the basis of institutional confidence in stablecoin markets.

USDGO will be positioned as a cross-border settlement instrument for businesses seeking faster transactions, lower costs, and programmable infrastructure.

Anchorage Digital’s Head of Stablecoins, Sergio Mello, reinforced this direction in an appearance alongside Solana Foundation’s institutional growth lead at the Solana Breakpoint event in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the growing intersection between regulatory compliance and real-world stablecoin use cases.

Binance Expands USD1 Integration as US Stablecoin Oversight Tightens

While Anchorage Digital positions USDGO within a federally regulated framework, the broader stablecoin market continues to evolve rapidly. Binance expanded USD1 trading pairs in response to accelerating global stablecoin competition, adding BNB/USD1, ETH/USD1, and SOL/USD1 pairs to increase liquidity. The exchange also introduced zero-fee swaps between USD1 and USDC or USDT to boost user adoption.

The exchange began converting all BUSD-related reserves into USD1, with completion expected within seven days. USD1 will then act as collateral across Binance systems, including margin operations and internal liquidity functions.

🦅☝️MAJOR WLFI MOMENT☝️🦅 Massive expansion of USD1 utility on @binance ✅ New Spot Pairs Available: BNB/USD1, ETH/USD1, and SOL/USD1

✅ Zero Fees for All Users: 0% fees on USD1/USDT and USD1/USDC

✅ Zero Fees for VIP2-9: 0% fees on BNB/USD1, BTC/USD1, ETH/USD1, and SOL/USD1… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) December 10, 2025

Binance highlighted USD1’s full backing by US Treasury bills, cash, and equivalents. The stablecoin holds a $2.7 billion market capitalization and ranks sixth globally. Market interest increased after Abu Dhabi’s MGX settled a $2 billion Binance investment using USD1.

The expansion of the Trump-backed stablecoin liquidity on Binance comes amid mounting congressional pressure on the US President, following the controversial pardon of founder Changpeng Zhao in October.

