Cardano Price Prediction: Bitwise ETF Goes Live With ADA Inside – Will Wall Street Pump ADA Next?

Cardano just got a major visibility boost, thanks to Bitwise uplisting its Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF (BITW) to NYSE Arca.

ADA now sits inside a regulated Wall Street product with national exchange exposure, placing it alongside the ten largest crypto assets in the market.

The move gives Cardano broader investor access and a stronger foothold in institutional portfolios as crypto adoption continues to expand

While ADA carries only a 0.65% share of the index, its inclusion alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP means that investors can buy the token through a brokerage account without touching actual crypto wallets.

Bitwise’s strategy aims to capture the largest and most resilient digital assets through monthly rebalancing, liquidity checks, custody assessments, and regulatory screenings.

ADA Price Analysis: ADA Approaches Critical Point in Bullish Chart Pattern

The ADA daily chart shows the price sitting at the very end of a long descending wedge, a structure that has been forming since the mid‑cycle peak.

ADA is now hovering just above a major support area near $0.30, a level that previously acted as a strong floor for buyers.

If bulls manage to break ADA out of this wedge, the first key target sits near $0.70, which lines up with the next major resistance zone.

A successful reclaim of the $1.32 to $1.40 region could then open the door for a push toward the $2 mark, a level that would confirm a full trend reversal.

The bearish scenario is still in play, since a rejection at the lower wedge boundary could send ADA back toward the $0.30 support, a move that represents a potential 27% decline.

If ADA does revisit this area, many investors may view it as a final accumulation opportunity before a larger breakout toward $2 and beyond.

Wall Street to Push ADA Higher?

What changes this cycle is the silent role Wall Street now plays. BITW carries ADA automatically through its index rules, and if institutional flows into the ETF grow, ADA receives indirect benefit without retail-driven hype.

The ETF structure also introduces ADA to investors who never considered direct crypto purchases but who now encounter Cardano’s name inside a regulated, diversified product.

Over time, this type of passive exposure could put ADA on a bullish path to double digit gains.

