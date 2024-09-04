Arbitrum One/Nova Shifts from EVM to MultiVM, Expanding Smart Contract Language Support

Offchain Labs hopes Stylus will give developers a chance to experiment with different tooling environments while maintaining EVM compatibility.

Offchain Labs, the team behind Arbitrum, has introduced a major update to its blockchain networks, Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova. The launch of the Stylus virtual machine (VM) has transformed these chains from solely Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) environments into more versatile multi-virtual machine (MultiVM) platforms.

Stylus Brings Multi-Language Support to Arbitrum

Stylus integrates WebAssembly (WASM) into the Arbitrum chains, enabling developers to write smart contracts in popular programming languages like Rust, C, and C++. This marks a significant departure from the traditional reliance on Solidity, the primary language for EVM-compatible blockchains. By supporting multiple languages, Stylus enhances the flexibility and functionality of the Arbitrum ecosystem, allowing for more complex and innovative applications.

Today Arbitrum One/Nova goes from EVM -> MultiVM. Stylus is now live, introducing a WASM VM to both chains, allowing devs to write contracts in Rust, C, and C++ with full composability with the EVM. Almost 2 years in the making and of course, on Arbitrum day. 👇 — Offchain Labs (@OffchainLabs) September 3, 2024

This update launched on Arbitrum Day, has been nearly two years in the making. Offchain Labs hopes Stylus will give developers a chance to experiment with different tooling environments while maintaining EVM compatibility. This dual approach is intended to attract a broader range of developers and foster greater innovation on the platform.

Performance and Efficiency Enhancements

In addition to broadening language support, Stylus delivers notable performance improvements. Internal tests indicate that applications built using Stylus can run up to 70 times faster than those relying solely on the EVM. This increased efficiency is particularly beneficial for applications requiring intensive computation, as it allows for more operations within the same gas limits, reducing costs and enhancing overall system performance.

Steven Goldfeder, CEO of Offchain Labs, emphasized the broader market opportunities that Stylus opens up for developers. “By expanding the toolkit available, we’re not just simplifying the creation process but also broadening the potential application spectrum for DApps on Arbitrum,” Goldfeder stated, underscoring the potential for increased adoption and innovation within the ecosystem.

Future Enhancements and DAO Update

Offchain Labs is not stopping with Stylus. The team plans to integrate additional advanced protocols, such as zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, into the Arbitrum network. This future enhancement combines optimistic rollups with ZK-proofs, offering a hybrid protocol that optimizes cost and performance.

Prior to the launch of Stylus, The Arbitrum Foundation recently announced the next Security Council election, which is key to maintaining network security. The Security Council, consisting of 12 members, handles critical risks and makes urgent decisions. The election process begins with a call for candidates until September 15, followed by candidate registration, nomination, compliance checks, voting, and finally results announcements on November 16. This election will play a role in ensuring that the Arbitrum network remains secure and responsive to emerging threats.

Contrary to expectations, Arbitrum’s recent updates have not yet positively impacted ARB, which has dropped 5% in the past 24 hours. Despite these advancements, the token’s price continues to face downward pressure, reflecting the current challenging market conditions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.