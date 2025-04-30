Key Notes

Arthur Hayes has reconfirmed his belief that the Bitcoin price could hit $1.5 million by 2028.

He links the United States' liquidity policies to crypto asset growth.

Hayes urges investors to go long on Bitcoin and traditional stocks in preparation for the breakout.

Arthur Hayes, the co-founder and former CEO of BitMEX, has once again shared his bold outlook on the future price of Bitcoin. Speaking at Token2049 in Dubai, Hayes predicted that Bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2028.

Known for his attention-grabbing forecasts, Hayes believes the market is entering a fresh expansion phase as the U.S. faces growing economic pressure.

U.S. Liquidity Crisis May Push Bitcoin to New Heights

Speaking at Token2049 Dubai, Arthur Hayes stated that the United States will need to increase dollar liquidity, likely through measures similar to quantitative easing, to stabilize the economy.

Hayes, who now serves as Chief Investment Officer at crypto investment firm Maelstrom, emphasized the link between U.S. economic policies and the upward trajectory of digital assets. He believes these conditions could set the stage for Bitcoin price to break past the $1 million mark.

It is important to add that Hayes pointed to the United States government’s recent approach to economic challenges. He disclosed how similar actions in the past have triggered market rallies.

In his address, Hayes recalled how interest rate hikes and other concerns in the third quarter 2022 rattled markets. That period was also marked by the collapse of FTX, which shook confidence in the crypto sector. Despite the uncertainty, the U.S. pumped $2.5 trillion into the financial system through its repo program.

Hayes suggested that the current market climate mirrors that time. He referenced trade tensions under President Donald Trump’s leadership, specifically a fresh wave of tariffs that caused investor panic. Those tariffs were later paused for 90 days, and the market reaction showed how fragile sentiment remains.

While Hayes noted that Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, is not likely to support Trump-era policies, he believes money will still flow into the system. If not through the central bank directly, then through hedge funds.

He explained that these firms may buy up U.S. Treasury debt in bulk, indirectly increasing dollar liquidity and supporting risk assets like Bitcoin.

Hayes Holds Firm on Long-Term Bitcoin Growth

It is worth mentioning that Arthur Hayes is no stranger to attention-grabbing Bitcoin price forecasts. He has been a prominent voice in the crypto space for years. In an earlier update, Hayes predicted that Bitcoin would retest $100,000.

Although that prediction has not yet materialized, Hayes remains confident that macroeconomic shifts will eventually benefit digital assets.

This new forecast of $1.5 million places Bitcoin on a longer-term growth path. Instead of focusing on short-term price swings, Hayes encouraged the audience to think ahead. His message at Token2049 was clear.

For market participants, it is time to go long on everything, including crypto and traditional stocks. For Arthur Hayes, the signs all point to an incoming wave of liquidity, with Bitcoin, in his view, set to benefit the most.

In line with his recent predictions, Bitcoin recently flipped Silver and Amazon to become the sixth most valuable asset in the world. This milestone also contributed to a new high in Bitcoin’s price. While many are watching out for the big Bitcoin breakout, the coin, per CoinMarketCap data, was trading at $94,587.29, down by 0.44% in 24 hours.

