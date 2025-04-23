Bitcoin Flips Silver and Amazon as BTC Price Eyes $95,000

Key Notes

Bitcoin surpassed silver and Amazon, becoming the sixth most valuable asset in the world, with a market capitalization of $1.846 trillion.

BTC's recent surge aligns with Arthur Hayes' prediction that it will retest $110,000 soon.

Despite criticisms, corporate investors continue accumulating Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Bitcoin BTC $93 716 24h volatility: 5.6% Market cap: $1.86 T Vol. 24h: $58.78 B surged past Silver and Amazon, becoming the sixth most valuable asset in the world. The cryptocurrency reached a price of $94,311, marking a 6.63% increase in 24 hours. This current valuation has pushed its market capitalization to $1.846 trillion. With this leap, it now sets its sights on surpassing Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

Bitcoin Surpasses Silver and Amazon, Closing in on Alphabet

Data from CompaniesMarketCap shows that Bitcoin outpaced the market capitalizations of Silver and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), both of which stood at $1.837 trillion earlier in the day. This recent price uptick moved Bitcoin ahead of these two major assets. It also describes Bitcoin adoption and growing dominance in the financial landscape.

According to the market data, Amazon’s share price rose by 3.50% to $173.18, while Silver declined by 0.08% to $32.88. Meanwhile, Bitcoin also edged past Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which held a market capitalization of $1.859 trillion, with its shares priced at $153.90.

It is important to state that this brief move into the fifth position stirred up excitement among cryptocurrency supporters on the social media platform X. Some even speculated that Bitcoin could soon be challenging Apple, which currently holds the second spot with a market capitalization of $3 trillion.

Well that was fast. Bitcoin took out Amazon today for the first time in history to become the 6th most valuable asset in the entire world. The #2 asset is incoming in short order this year. Watch! Stack harder. pic.twitter.com/278OPOVg3p — Oliver L. Velez ⚡️ 1%'er Bitcoiner (@olvelez007) April 23, 2025

Notably, Bitcoin’s recent growth aligns with Arthur Hayes’ predictions. Hayes has expressed confidence that Bitcoin will rally to $110,000. Based on the current market sentiment, the leading cryptocurrency appears to be moving in that direction.

How Bitcoin Compares to the World’s Top Assets

According to the update, Bitcoin still trails behind the leading assets. Gold remains firmly in the number one position, with a staggering market capitalization of $22.416 trillion, despite a 2.38% dip in price to $3,338 per ounce.

Following Gold are Apple and Microsoft, while NVIDIA is positioned just behind with a valuation of $2.412 trillion after a 2.04% increase in its share price. Saudi Aramco now ranks ninth with a market cap of $1.651 trillion, seeing a modest price increase of 0.59% to $6.83.

Silver, though historically significant, has fallen behind in today’s financial landscape. Based on market sentiment, its decline shows the shifting dynamics in global asset rankings, driven by changing investor sentiment.

Speaking of the above, digital currencies are gaining more ground, with more people viewing crypto assets as a reliable hedge against inflation. Also, once considered untouchable in tech, Amazon now finds itself behind Bitcoin despite recording a solid daily gain.

Despite criticisms of digital assets, more corporate investors continue to accumulate them. For example, Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy recently acquired 6,556 Bitcoin units for $555.8 million, strengthening its position as a major corporate holder of the leading cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin’s recent surge also aligns with its growing narrative as digital gold. With the current outlook, it’s clear that Bitcoin is increasingly positioned as one of the most valuable assets in the financial world, drawing closer to gold.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.