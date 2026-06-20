BlackRock listed the iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BITA) on Nasdaq on June 16, 2026, targeting a 15–25% annual yield while aiming to capture at least 70% of bitcoin’s price appreciation through an actively managed covered call overlay.

The asset manager filed its Form 8-A on June 11 and landed on the exchange roughly two weeks ahead of Goldman Sachs, whose structurally similar Bitcoin ETF income product is expected around early July under the SEC’s standard 75-day registration clock.

ALL SET: the iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF $BITA is launching TOMORROW (tue). Confirmed by Nasdaq. Also, the ETF will target 15-25% annual yield while trying to capture at least 70% of bitcoin's upside in process. pic.twitter.com/BK0M4cO4mj — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) June 15, 2026

This is not simply another spot-bitcoin wrapper. It is the opening move in a second-generation product cycle, in which institutional crypto issuers shift from answering “how do investors hold bitcoin” to “how do they engineer a return profile from it.”

BITA launched as Bitcoin is trading at $62,400 today, down -2.5% on the day as we head into the weekend, which often brings volatile price action across the market.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

BITA Bitcoin Mechanics: How the Covered-Call Overlay Actually Functions

The mechanism functions as follows: BITA holds bitcoin exposure through a combination of direct BTC custodied at Coinbase and shares of BlackRock’s own IBIT, the iShares Bitcoin Trust that launched in January 2024 and grew to roughly $48–50Bn in assets, per BlackRock’s Nasdaq press release dated June 16, 2026.

BlackRock’s SEC S-1 filing states the fund “seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of bitcoin while providing premium income through an actively managed strategy of writing (selling) call options primarily on IBIT shares.”

Critically, the overwrite is partial – filings and commentary indicate BITA sells calls on approximately 25–35% of its IBIT exposure, which preserves a substantial share of upside relative to fully covered strategies.

Bitcoin’s elevated implied volatility is the direct source of that yield, a point Jay Jacobs, BlackRock’s US Head of Thematic and Active ETFs, made explicit when he described BITA as a mechanism to convert BTC’s volatility into a cash-flow stream, a framing grounded in standard Black–Scholes option-premium pricing, where higher implied volatility feeds directly into higher premium income.

Context on how bitcoin’s implied volatility has interacted with macro stress and Treasury yields in recent months is directly relevant to how durable that yield source proves across different regimes.

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Competitive Positioning: Fee Structure and the Goldman Contrast

(SOURCE: BlackRock.com)

BITA’s 0.65% expense ratio is the sharpest competitive signal in the filing. NEOS’s Enhanced Income Bitcoin ETF (BTCI), which pulled more than $650 million in net inflows over six months at a 0.99% fee and a 26.7% distribution rate, and Roundhill’s Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC), priced at 0.99%, both sit at the upper end of the 0.95–1.00% range that has defined the category.

Grayscale’s comparable covered-call bitcoin income fund occupies similar fee territory. BITA undercuts all of them while carrying IBIT’s deep liquidity as collateral infrastructure for the options overlay – an advantage smaller issuers relying on futures exposure cannot replicate.

Goldman’s forthcoming product is structurally distinct: it will not hold spot bitcoin directly; instead, it will gain exposure through other spot bitcoin exchange-traded products and their associated options, with a potential Cayman subsidiary structure. Goldman’s overwrite is also more aggressive, with filings indicating call sales on 40–100% of bitcoin exposure versus BITA’s partial overwrite.

That approach could generate higher income in sideways markets but would materially cap upside participation relative to BITA in a sustained BTC rally. Goldman’s final fee level, when disclosed, will be the clearest signal of how aggressively it intends to compete on cost.

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst, confirmed the BITA launch details and described the competitive dynamic with a two-word post on X: “Game on.” That framing is analytically accurate. The race is less about the income yield itself and more about which issuer secures dominance in model portfolios, wirehouse platforms, and OCIO allocations before the category matures.

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