Bitcoin news today shows the price rose more than 5% on September 3 to trade briefly above $82,000, as concerns about a Federal Reserve rate hike eased and Treasury yields fell. Fundstrat head of digital assets Sean Farrell called the move important data worth respecting, while noting Bitcoin has bucked its historically weak September pattern over the past three years.

This is not simply a one-day rebound. It is the latest data point in a debate among strategists over whether the crypto bear market has already bottomed, a thesis complicated by volatile spot Bitcoin ETF flows and a seasonal track record that still favors caution.

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September Setup: A Rally Testing a Weak Seasonal Pattern for Bitcoin Price

The token’s move above $82,000 follows a 25% rally in August, a month strategists have flagged as a turning point after the Treasury Department’s intervention in the bond market and assistance to Japan helped lift both gold and crypto prices. Some of those August gains were erased when oil prices surged and hawkish remarks from Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh raised concerns about the central bank’s September rate decision, before Fed governor Christopher Waller signaled openness to holding rates steady if inflation continues to ease.

Despite the rebound, Bitcoin remains roughly 7% lower year to date and about 35% below the all-time high of more than $126,000 it reached in early October 2025. September itself carries an unfavorable base rate: Farrell noted Bitcoin has posted negative returns in nine of the past 15 years during the month, though he cautioned that seasonality is a helpful data point rather than a foolproof trading system. For more on how Treasury-yield dynamics have shaped this resilience, see Bitcoin’s macro pressure and resilience, and on the ETF side, BlackRock’s IBIT and the current price setup.

Bitcoin News Today: ETF Flows Show a Rebound, Not Yet a Regime Change

Following Bitcoin news today, the 12 US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded an aggregate net inflow of $252.8 million on September 3, with ARKB posting the largest single-fund inflow at $137.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT at $115.4 million. Month-to-date flows stood at a modest $87.0 million, while year-to-date flows remained deeply negative at negative $2.52 billion, according to the same tracker.

The reversal came just two trading days after a $236.5 million aggregate outflow on September 1, in which IBIT alone shed $201.2 million. Sats Intelligence flags that the most recent day’s figures may be provisional until every issuer reports, underscoring that this is supplementary evidence of demand rather than a confirmed trend. See Sats Intelligence’s daily ETF flow tracker and how gold ETF history informs the risks of relying on Bitcoin ETF demand.

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Bitcoin’s Path Back to $150K: Fed Rate Decision Looms Over Q4 Rally Hopes

David Grider, head of liquid investments at Finality Capital, said crypto and broader equities could mount a rally into late September or early October if the Fed delivers a surprise rate hold, or if yields fall sharply following an initial rate increase. Bernstein analyst Gautam Chhugani, whose team called a Bitcoin bottom earlier this year, has placed a $150,000 year-end price target on the token, arguing that continued Treasury intervention in the yield curve keeps the bid on hard assets intact. The fourth quarter has historically been bullish for Bitcoin, with 2018 and the prior year standing as notable exceptions.

The open question is whether Bitcoin can hold above these newly reclaimed levels. September’s historically negative return pattern in nine of the past 15 years remains a live counterweight to the bullish case, and the sharp swing from a $236.5 million ETF outflow on September 1 to a $252.8 million inflow two days later illustrates how quickly institutional positioning can reverse. No formal breakdown level or downside price target has been established in the available reporting.

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