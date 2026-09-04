Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands around $80,724, down 0.93% over the past 24 hours, a modest pullback, and certainly one that doesn’t dent the bigger story unfolding against gold. One Bitcoin now buys roughly 18.17 ounces of the metal, the richest ratio since January, per TradingView figures. There’s a number further down worth watching too — an analyst call that puts this ratio far higher before the year is out.

(Source – BTCXAU, TradingView)

The catalyst isn’t yield curves or rate-cut odds. It’s fiscal arithmetic. Every major advanced economy except Switzerland now carries a debt-to-GDP ratio above 100%, and the U.S. leads on primary deficit, the shortfall once interest payments are stripped out.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, this week that “the world is awash in debt… and the only way for us to get out of this is to grow our way out of this.”

SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci turned that line into a pointed rebuttal on X, calling it “the best Bitcoin ad of the year” — delivered, he noted, by twenty finance ministers who didn’t mean to make it.

Both assets are rallying on the same debasement thesis after lagging the AI-driven equity boom for most of the year. That macro pressure has shaped Bitcoin’s price action for weeks, and the gold ratio is now the cleanest single-number way to track it.

Can Bitcoin Price Hold $80,000 This Week?

Bitcoin is trading near $80,724 after a shallow overnight dip, with intraday sessions this week touching as high as $81,596 on Investing.com’s feed and $82,121 on Binance’s. Bloomberg’s crypto desk has flagged $80,000 as the level where “rally momentum cools”, a resistance zone tested repeatedly rather than cleanly broken.

On the hourly chart, Investing.com noted the Money Flow Index (MFI) pinned at 100 during the recent spike to $81,336, a textbook overbought signal that tends to precede consolidation, not necessarily reversal.

Support sits in the $78,000–79,000 band, and the zone regulatory-driven pullbacks have repeatedly found buyers.

Bull case: a clean break above $82,000 opens room toward the psychological $85,000 mark, especially if the debasement narrative keeps pulling capital from bonds.

Base case: range-bound chop between $78,000 and $82,000 while traders digest the overbought hourly signal.

Bear case: a Bank of Japan hawkish surprise or a stronger dollar print sends BTC back toward $75,000, echoing prior sell-offs tied to central bank commentary.

Citi’s own $82,000 target tied to exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows sits right at current resistance, worth watching for confirmation either way.

Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Mover Upside as Bitcoin Tests Key Levels

An 18-to-1 gold ratio is historically rich, but it also means the easy multiple is gone. Buying Bitcoin at a $1.6 trillion market cap for outsized asymmetric return is a different bet than it was in 2020.

That math is pushing traders further down the risk curve, toward Bitcoin’s own infrastructure layer, the part of the ecosystem still priced like an early bet rather than a macro hedge, and worth comparing against how Bitcoin ETFs have reshaped exposure to the asset more broadly.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, aiming for execution speeds faster than Solana itself. The presale token sits at $0.0136857, with $33,104,187.09 raised so far.

The pitch: low-latency Layer 2 processing, a decentralized canonical bridge for native BTC transfers, and staking rewards at an unspecified but advertised high APY (annual percentage yield). It’s an attempt to bring programmable smart contracts to Bitcoin without touching its base-layer security model – ambitious, and unproven at scale, which is the risk that comes with any presale.

Those tracking the BTC/XAU ratio as a signal of capital rotation may want to research Bitcoin Hyper directly.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin trades near $80,724, with $78,000–79,000 as key support and $82,000 as the resistance level to watch this week.

An overbought hourly MFI reading of 100 signals near-term consolidation risk; a Bank of Japan hawkish shift is the main downside trigger.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2 model offers SVM-based smart contracts on Bitcoin, with $33.1 million raised at $0.0136857 per token.

Fiscal debasement concerns tied to G20 commentary remain the primary driver of the 18.17 BTC/XAU ratio — watch for further central bank statements.

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