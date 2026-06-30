Bitcoin is trading near $59,000 as MiCA reshapes where crypto firms choose to operate. Dubai-based lawyer Irina Heaver says her firm now receives more than 120 relocation inquiries each week. Around half reportedly come from European founders considering a move to the UAE.

The main driver is the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The transition period for crypto-asset service providers ends tomorrow, July 1, 2026. After that deadline, firms relying on older national approvals can no longer legally serve EU clients without MiCA authorization.

🔴 Crypto firms flee Europe for Dubai ahead of MiCA July 1 deadline Dubai lawyer Irina Heaver's firm receives over 120 inquiries weekly from founders seeking UAE registration, roughly half from Europe, as the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation tightens. Companies cite… pic.twitter.com/bdAVDw6Cu0 — NewsTongue (@NewsTongueX) June 30, 2026

Meanwhile, some exchanges are adjusting their European operations while pursuing compliant licensing routes. Heaver says many smaller crypto companies started planning UAE relocations about 18 months ago. That trend began well before MiCA Bitcoin and stablecoin rules fully took effect.

At the same time, Dubai regulators have tightened oversight instead of relaxing it. The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and the Dubai Financial Services Authority introduced stricter requirements, including restrictions on privacy tokens and stronger reserve rules for fiat-backed stablecoins.

The long-term issue extends beyond corporate headquarters. Trading venues, OTC desks, and institutional custodians may gradually concentrate in jurisdictions offering clearer licensing. If that migration continues, it could influence where Bitcoin liquidity develops and how price discovery evolves over the coming years.

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Can Bitcoin Hold $60K Support While MiCA Regulatory Overhang Builds?

Bitcoin traded near $60,000 after rebounding from an intraday low around $58,100, marking one of its sharpest pullbacks this year. Buyers quickly stepped in around the $58,000-$60,000 zone, while stronger recovery volume suggested demand remained intact.

Technically, Bitcoin remains in a consolidation phase below its January 2026 high. The $58,000-$60,000 area now serves as key support, while resistance sits around $63,000-$65,000. A sustained move above that range could strengthen bullish momentum.

If support holds, Bitcoin could gradually climb toward $65,000-$70,000 over the coming weeks. Alternatively, continued uncertainty surrounding European regulation may keep prices locked in a sideways range until sentiment improves.

On the downside, a decisive break below $58,000 with strong selling volume would weaken the current setup. That could expose Bitcoin to another test of lower support before buyers attempt to regain control. Meanwhile, regulatory developments in both Europe and the United States remain important catalysts for the next major move.

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Bitcoin Hyper Targets Early Infrastructure Positioning as BTC Tests Key Levels

Consolidation in BTC’s spot price creates a familiar dynamic: the upside at current market cap requires a meaningful catalyst, and many participants who missed the initial move are sizing positions accordingly.

That rotation toward early-stage infrastructure plays is where projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) attract attention — not as a substitute for BTC exposure, but as a bet on the layer that sits above it.

When the room is empty Because everyone else is still catching up. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/Zc2lAnads7 — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) June 28, 2026

Bitcoin Hyper positions itself as the first Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) integration, claiming sub-second finality and smart contract throughput that the team says exceed Solana’s benchmarks. The architecture pairs a Decentralized Canonical Bridge for BTC transfers with low-latency execution, targeting the programmability gap that has historically pushed DeFi developers toward Ethereum and Solana rather than Bitcoin.

The presale has raised $32.9 million at a current token price of $0.01368, with staking available at a huge APY.

Research Bitcoin Hyper via the presale page before committing capital.

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