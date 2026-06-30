The Bitcoin price is holding a fragile line. BTC USD currently sits at around $59,200 down -1.7% over the past 24 hours and -6% over the past week, and now Strategy has formally authorized a mechanism to sell Bitcoin into that weakness. The framework details matter more than the headline number, and most coverage has glossed over the conditions that could trigger actual liquidation.

On June 29, Strategy announced its Digital Credit Capital Framework, which includes a Bitcoin Monetization Program authorizing the board to sell BTC to generate up to $1.25Bn for its US dollar reserve. That reserve stood at approximately $2.55Bn as of June 28, per the company’s own statement.

The same framework establishes repurchase programs of up to $1Bn each for digital credit securities, covering STRC, STRF, STRD, and STRK preferred stocks, and for class A common stock, with BTC sale proceeds as a potential funding source for both. Strategy’s posture on BTC disposition has been evolving, and this framework codifies what was previously discretionary.

The company also raised the annual dividend rate on STRC preferred stock to 12.00%, effective for semi-monthly periods starting July 1, citing a goal of keeping STRC trading near its $100 stated value.

Can BTC USD Reclaim $60,000 Before the Range Breaks Down?

$BTC tried to reclaim the $60,000 level but failed. The key level for Bitcoin here is $58,000-$59,000 which should hold for any bounceback. pic.twitter.com/Ipk5BROMZr — Ted (@TedPillows) June 30, 2026

CoinCodex’s pivot-based framework adds granularity: support at $58,940, $58,220, and $57,459, with resistance stacked at $60,420, $61,180, and $61,901.

The Bitcoin price is currently lodged between the first support and first resistance tiers, a narrow band that tends to resolve with momentum rather than drift.

The bull case hinges on $59,000 holding through the week. If it does, CoinLore’s near-term model projects $60,417 by tomorrow and $61,741 by next week, representing roughly a 3.9% upside from current levels.

The base case is continued range oscillation between $59k and $61.5k, with BTC respecting both the support cluster and the resistance shelf until a catalyst forces a directional decision.

The bear case, and the one Strategy’s framework introduces as a non-trivial tail, is a confirmed break below $58,212, which would open the next support zone and likely accelerate short-term realized losses among recent buyers.

Intraday structure shows lower highs and lower lows, consistent with the short-term downtrend characterization from PriceFore. Momentum is not catastrophic, but it is not constructive either. Holding $59,000 on a closing basis is the minimum condition for a bounce thesis to remain intact.

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LiquidChain Targets Early-Mover Positioning as the Bitcoin Price Tests Key Levels

When a large-cap asset like BTC is range-bound and carrying a new overhang from authorized-but-not-yet-executed institutional selling, capital rotation toward asymmetric early-stage exposure becomes a rational, if riskier, allocation decision. The question is where the asymmetry is clearest.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure project positioning itself as a cross-chain liquidity layer that fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment.

The architecture centers on four components: a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, Verifiable Settlement, and a Deploy-Once Architecture that lets developers build once and access all three ecosystems.

The presale is currently priced at $0.01475, with $880,132.41 raised to date. As institutional players like Strategy structure increasingly complex capital frameworks around Bitcoin, infrastructure that abstracts cross-chain complexity carries a credible product thesis.

Visit the LiquidChain Presale Website Here.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.