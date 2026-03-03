Bitcoin Price Prediction: Global Tensions Shake Markets — But a Historic Bullish Signal Just Flashed

BTC $68 683 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $1.37 T Vol. 24h: $54.72 B is trading near $66,730, recovering from last week’s geopolitical-driven drop that briefly pushed price toward $62,800. The rebound has eased immediate downside pressure, but volatility remains elevated. The current Bitcoin price prediction debate centers on whether this bounce marks stabilization: or just a pause before another leg lower.

After five consecutive red monthly candles since October 2025, BTC entered this week with fragile technical structure. Yet despite risk-off headlines tied to US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the drawdown has so far remained contained compared to previous geopolitical shocks.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Geopolitical Risk and Key Support Levels

The initial reaction mirrored classic cross-asset stress. Equities dipped, oil spiked, and traders rotated toward defensive positioning. Bitcoin fell from roughly $67,500 to sub-$63,000 in under 48 hours before finding buyers.

The macro risk now revolves around energy markets. Roughly 20% of global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Any sustained disruption could push crude above $100 per barrel, complicating the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path and pressuring risk assets.

From a technical perspective, $62,000 remains the key structural floor. A confirmed daily close below that level would expose the next demand zone near $56,000. On the upside, bulls must reclaim $67,500 to neutralize the recent breakdown. A sustained move above $70,000 would materially strengthen the short-term Bitcoin price prediction outlook.

Good Signal For Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Signal Institutional Accumulation

On March 2 (ET), U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded total net inflows of $458 million, with none of the 12 ETFs posting net outflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw total net inflows of $38.69 million, with none of the nine ETFs recording net outflows. XRP spot ETFs posted total net inflows… pic.twitter.com/Y3xrX7Sxi2 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 3, 2026

While retail sentiment has turned cautious, ETF flow data suggests a different dynamic. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued recording net inflows during the volatility, absorbing sell pressure that in earlier cycles might have triggered deeper capitulation.

This divergence supports the view that longer-term allocators are accumulating into weakness rather than exiting positions. Bitcoin’s growing correlation with gold during geopolitical stress also signals a structural shift in how institutions categorize the asset within portfolios.

Still, inflows must remain consistently positive to confirm that this is accumulation rather than temporary rotation.

Bitwise Identifies Historic Accumulation Signal Amid ETF Inflows

Bitwise’s broader macro thesis connects geopolitical stress to eventual monetary accommodation. International tensions historically weaken global growth expectations, which pressures central banks toward more accommodative stances. Looser monetary conditions expand overall liquidity.

Bitcoin, now integrated into institutional macro allocation frameworks, has demonstrated sensitivity to global liquidity cycles that it did not exhibit prior to 2023. The ‘historic’ characterization Bitwise applies relates to the confluence of: persistent ETF inflow momentum even during a risk-off episode, central bank gold purchasing running at record levels with the World Gold Council forecasting 773 to 1,117 metric tons in purchases for 2026, and Bitcoin increasingly trading in correlation with gold rather than the Nasdaq during geopolitical shocks. That behavioral shift, BTC rallying alongside gold rather than collapsing with tech equities, is the structural signal Bitwise considers most consequential.

For that signal to translate into sustained price recovery, ETF inflows will need to remain positive through the Federal Reserve’s mid-month meeting and any follow-on geopolitical developments. Until that flow dynamic stabilizes above net-positive on a weekly basis, the bullish macro case remains conditional rather than confirmed.

