Bitcoin Price Prediction: March Could Decide Everything — Crash or Comeback for BTC?

Bitcoin heads into March 2026 on shaky ground fueling bearish price prediction.

After a brutal 15% February drop and five straight red monthly candles since October 2025, BTC is now drifting between $66,500 and $67,200. The chart is shaping into a clean bear flag, with technical pressure pointing toward a possible move down to $56,000 if support gives way.

Correlation with US equities is not helping. Stocks are under pressure from tariffs and geopolitical tension, and Bitcoin is moving with them instead of acting independently.

March now becomes decisive. Breakdown confirms continuation lower. Hold and reverse, and this correction may end up being the reset before the next major leg.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bear Flag Formation, Technical Breakdown Targets $56,000

On the weekly charts, Bitcoin is printing a clean bear flag. The sharp drop from $90,000 formed the pole. The sideways grind between $64,000 and $69,000 is the flag. That structure usually resolves in the direction of the prior move, which is down.

The key level is $62,300. A confirmed breakdown below that support validates the pattern and opens the door to $56,800 as the measured move. If panic accelerates, extreme scenarios stretch toward $41,400. Volume backs the bearish case. Relief bounces are coming on weaker participation, and RSI remains below 50, keeping momentum tilted to sellers.

(Source: BTCUSD / TradingView)

To flip this structure, bulls must reclaim $79,000 on a daily close. That would break the lower-high sequence and push price back above the 50-day SMA near $77,200. Until that happens, rallies are suspect.

The macro backdrop is not helping. Bitcoin just logged five consecutive red months, echoing prior deep correction phases. The Fear & Greed Index is stuck in Extreme Fear, and US spot ETFs have seen four straight months of net outflows. That signals institutional de-risking, not accumulation.

Correlation with the S&P 500 remains elevated around 0.55, undermining the hedge narrative. As long as Bitcoin trades like a tech proxy, it stays vulnerable to broader risk-off waves.

For March, three signals matter. First, $62,300. Lose it with volume and continuation likely follows. Second, ETF flows. A decisive shift back to net inflows would hint at institutional stabilization. Third, correlation. If equities slide but Bitcoin holds firm, that decoupling could mark a turning point.

Until then, structure favors caution.

Can ETF Inflows Still Trigger a Rally to $110,000?

Not everyone is bearish.

A group of macro analysts, including Henrik Zeberg, argues this correction is setting up a final “risk-on” expansion. In that scenario, exhaustion around the $60,000 zone marks the bottom, and Bitcoin rebounds sharply toward $110,000 to $120,000 in a V-shaped move.

This is the setup for the strongest Risk-On Scenario in a long time! Sugar-High incoming! — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) March 1, 2026

The thesis hinges on institutions. Retail flows have weakened, but long-term holders are not distributing aggressively. If ETF issuers and corporate treasuries resume steady accumulation, the already tight supply could amplify upside quickly.

The trigger is simple: ETF flows must flip. After four straight months of outflows, a sustained return to strong net inflows would shift psychology. A weekly addition exceeding roughly 2,000 BTC would likely signal that accumulation has resumed.

Until that flow dynamic changes, the bullish macro case remains conditional rather than active.

