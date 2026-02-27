BTC price is trading around $66,000, down roughly 3% in the last 24 hours. It briefly approached $70,000 earlier this week but failed to hold, slipping toward $66,000 amid renewed selling pressure.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $507 million in net inflows the prior day, with BlackRock’s IBIT alone taking in nearly $300 million, and over $200 million today but the price hasn’t followed suit. Despite strong institutional buying, this disconnect shows institutions accumulating steadily while retail traders and leveraged players take profits at key resistance levels like $67K–$70K.

While Bitcoin price drops often correlate with outflow cycles, the current scenario suggests that aggressive buying from issuers like BlackRock is currently absorbing sell-side liquidity rather than driving an immediate breakout.

On February 26 (ET), spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $254 million, marking three consecutive days of net inflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a total net inflow of $6.5742 million, also extending their streak to three consecutive days of net inflows.… pic.twitter.com/VMvq5Wv3Ui — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) February 27, 2026

BlackRock’s Accumulation: The Data Breakdown

Data from tracking firms confirms that February 26 marked a significant resurgence in institutional demand. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a collective net inflow of approximately $507 million, ending a brief period of stagnation. BlackRock’s IBIT was the dominant driver, recording inflows of $297.37 million. This activity coincided with significant on-chain movements detected by blockchain analytics platforms.

Lookonchain identified that BlackRock transferred 4,309 BTC, valued at roughly $289 million, from Coinbase Prime hot wallets to its custody addresses within a single hour.

This volume represents one of the strongest single-day accumulation efforts by the asset manager in weeks. The mechanics of the transfer involved multiple batches of approximately 300 BTC each, executed with algorithmic precision to minimize slippage.

Despite the scale of this capital deployment, which effectively removed thousands of coins from circulation, the BTC price reacted with a muted decline, suggesting that this demand was met by an equal or greater wall of supply.

BTC Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch

Bitcoin is currently consolidating within a tightening range, with immediate focus on the $66,000 support level. Technical indicators suggest that momentum is resetting after the recent rejection near $69,000. The 4-hour chart shows the price hovering near the 50-period moving average, a zone that has historically acted as a dynamic pivot for short-term trends.

Immediate resistance sits at $68,800 to $69,000. A clean break and daily close above this zone would invalidate the short-term bearish divergence currently visible on the RSI (Relative Strength Index). Conversely, if bears manage to push the price below $66,500, the next major area of interest lies at $64,000, where significant demand liquidity historically resides.

If bulls can reclaim the $68,000 midpoint, it would signal that the market has fully digested the recent selling pressure.

