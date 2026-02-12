Bitcoin’s march toward becoming a global reserve asset has faced one persistent existential question: What happens when quantum computers become powerful enough to crack its cryptography? A new proposal, BIP-360, aims to answer this, potentially clearing the final hurdle for institutional adoption. But is $1 million a real possibility for Bitcoin? For now, the first step for BTC $66 588 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $1.33 T Vol. 24h: $45.25 B in our Bitcoin price prediction is to hold the $60K level.

What is BIP-360? A Quantum Shield for the Network

The new draft proposal, known as BIP-360, introduces a mechanism called “Pay-to-Merkle-Root” (P2MR). This upgrade is designed to protect the network against “long-exposure” quantum attacks. Currently, advanced address types like Taproot include a feature called a “key-path spend,” which exposes a public key on the blockchain. In theory, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could use this exposed key to derive the private key and steal funds.

P2MR removes this vulnerability by allowing users to commit to the root of a script tree without revealing an internal public key. This seemingly technical adjustment is a massive leap for security. It allows Bitcoin to retain the advanced scripting capabilities needed for protocols like the Lightning Network while eliminating the primary vector for quantum attacks. By securing the network against future threats today, developers are removing a significant source of long-term uncertainty.

BIP 360: Pay to Merkle Root was published pic.twitter.com/GXkmTHnDoL — Murch (@murchandamus) February 11, 2026

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Removing the Cap on Valuation

For institutional investors, risk management is paramount. The “quantum threat” has historically been a valid reason for skepticism regarding Bitcoin’s longevity over decades. By addressing this with BIP-360, the protocol effectively future-proofs itself.

When the market realizes that Bitcoin is becoming quantum-resistant, the perceived risk premium diminishes. This could trigger a massive repricing event. If Bitcoin is mathematically secure for the next century, its value proposition as “digital gold” is cemented. In this context, current price volatility looks like noise before a structural repricing that could align with the wildest bull case scenarios.

Bitcoin Hyper: The L2 Engine for the Super Cycle

While the main chain focuses on impenetrable security, the transaction layer is heating up. Binance founder CZ has recently alluded to a “Bitcoin Super Cycle” driven by utility and adoption. If that is the case, then the surge of investors piling into the Bitcoin Hyper presale might just be on to something.

As Bitcoin becomes a significant technology in the global market, BTC users need a fast, cheap way to actually utilize that capital. The answer? Bitcoin Hyper is the first Bitcoin Layer-2 solution built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), bringing sub-second transaction speeds to the Bitcoin ecosystem, unlocking Solana speed and Ethereum utility while maintaining the security of the Bitcoin network.

The project is currently in its presale phase, attracting investors seeking high-beta plays on the Bitcoin narrative. Already, a jaw-dropping $31.4M has surged into the ICO just a day ahead of the next price increase. So if you’re sensing blood in the water, make sure to get in before the price increases from the current $0.0136755 per token.

After all, if the Super Cycle unfolds as CZ predicted in 2026, the demand for a high-performance execution layer like HYPER could be immense. With the main net offering low fees and massive throughput, Bitcoin Hyper is positioning itself as the essential infrastructure for the next era of crypto adoption. Influencers are paying attention. Back in December, YouTube influencer Crypto Gains made a huge call on HYPER.

Currently, the presale is the only way to secure HYPER tokens at a discount. To join, visit the Bitcoin Hyper website and purchase using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

Bitcoin Hyper recommends connecting using Best Wallet, widely regarded as the best crypto and Bitcoin wallet available. HYPER is already listed in Best Wallet’s “Upcoming Tokens” section, making it easy to buy, track, and claim once the token is live.

Be part of the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.