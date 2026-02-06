Key Notes

He cited risk management as the reason and said he plans to re-enter at lower levels.

Kiyosaki criticized the US debt situation, the Federal Reserve, lawmakers, and banks.

His remarks come as Bitcoin dropped about 22% in a week, and the crypto market lost around $750 billion in value.

Veteran trader Robert Kiyosaki has revealed that he sold portions of his Bitcoin BTC $64 834 24h volatility: 8.7% Market cap: $1.30 T Vol. 24h: $163.58 B and gold holdings, despite previously making bullish predictions.

The announcement comes as Bitcoin’s price continues to slide toward the $64,000 level.

After sharing the news on X, Kiyosaki faced significant backlash from followers, with some criticizing him for the move.

AS I POSTED on X earlier. I stopped buying silver at $60. I stopped buying Bitcoin at $6000. I stopped buying gold at $300. I have sold some Bitcoin and some gold. I hate selling because I hate paying capital gain taxes. Today…. I wait patiently for new bottoms for gold… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 6, 2026

Robert Kiyosaki on Bitcoin Selling and Debt Risks

Amid the recent downturn in Bitcoin and precious metals, investor Robert Kiyosaki revealed that he has sold portions of his Bitcoin and gold holdings.

He shared on X that he previously stopped buying silver at $60, Bitcoin at $6,000, and gold at $300.

Kiyosaki added that, although he has paused further purchases of gold and Bitcoin, he plans to wait for lower price levels before re-entering the market.

“Your profit is made when you buy… not when you sell,” he wrote, emphasizing a long-term investment strategy.

Kiyosaki also expressed concerns about the US economy as the national debt surpasses $38 trillion. He criticized the Federal Reserve, political leaders, and the banking system, warning of potentially difficult economic conditions ahead.

Robert Kiyosaki has spent the past year advocating for investments in Bitcoin, gold, and silver. While silver rallied to $121 by the end of January 2026, it has since corrected more than 45% from its peak in just a week.

The impact has also been felt across the broader crypto market, which lost approximately $750 billion in market capitalization over the same period. On the weekly chart, Bitcoin has declined 22%, trading around the $64,500 level.

Crypto Market Feels Impact of US Tech Stock Sell-Off

The recent correction in US tech stocks, driven by AI-related concerns, has spilled over into other asset classes. Beyond equities, commodities, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies have also seen sharp declines.

In the past 24 hours alone, the crypto market has lost more than $300 billion. Over the past week, investors have seen roughly $750 billion wiped from the market.

As per Coinglass data, the 24-hour liquidations across the crypto market have now soared to $2.6 billion. More than $2.17 billion has been wiped out of the long positions, with BTC price alone contributing $1.35 billion out of this.

