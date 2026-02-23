Michael Saylor Hints at Strategy’s 100th Bitcoin Purchase

Michael Saylor, chairman of the Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, has signaled the company’s impending 100th Bitcoin purchase, marking a significant operational milestone in an accumulation campaign that began in August 2020.

The firm currently holds 717,131 BTC according to official stats and has executed purchases for 12 consecutive weeks, continuing its aggressive acquisition strategy despite recent market volatility.

On Saturday, Saylor suggested the transaction was imminent by sharing portfolio tracking data on X, a communication method he frequently employs prior to filing official acquisition disclosures with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury: Milestone Accumulation

In his social media post, Saylor shared a screenshot captioned “The Orange Century,” alluding to the 100th transaction count.

According to firm data, Strategy has completed 99 distinct Bitcoin acquisitions to date.

Since its initial $250 million capital allocation nearly six years ago, the company has transformed its corporate structure to become the world’s largest public holder of the digital asset.

The journey to this milestone has not been without significant volatility. Recent market movements have placed pressure on the firm’s balance sheet.

While Strategy reports $12.4B Bitcoin loss Q4 2025 highlighted the risks associated with mark-to-market accounting during drawdowns, the company has maintained its “accretion” strategy without deviation.

The firm aims to increase the amount of Bitcoin per share, prioritizing this metric over short-term fiat valuations.

First time I’ve seen Saylor look nervous speaking publicly. He can’t say anything else, but deep down he knows extreme downside scenarios aren’t impossible.$BTC pic.twitter.com/PS3NDZhYao — Alejandro₿TC (@Alejandro_XBT) February 11, 2026

Corporate Treasury Conviction Amid Market Volatility

The impending 100th purchase comes as Strategy navigates a challenging price environment. Official data indicates the firm’s average cost basis currently stands at approximately $76,027 per Bitcoin.

With the asset trading below this threshold in recent weeks, the treasury is technically in an unrealized loss position, reminiscent of the crypto winter of 2022.

Despite the price action, the firm has utilized capital raised through convertible debt and preferred stock to expand its holdings, recently acquiring over 2,400 BTC in mid-February 2026.

This unwavering commitment mirrors the approach of other corporate adopters. For instance, the resolve seen as Metaplanet to continue Bitcoin buying despite the crash illustrates a similar high-conviction thesis among corporate treasuries in Asia.

Strategy’s issuance of preferred stock and debt to fund these purchases has effectively leveraged its position, though it introduces risks related to interest obligations.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Eric Trump says Bitcoin will reach $1 million. "I've never been more bullish on Bitcoin in my life." pic.twitter.com/niJH5ILfh9 — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 18, 2026

Market Implications of Continued Institutional Demand

Strategy’s persistence signals its strong conviction that volatility is an accumulation opportunity rather than a distress signal.

The corporate sector is increasingly active, creating a floor of demand. Recently, Tron founder Justin Sun eyed a $100 million Bitcoin purchase, reinforcing the trend of high-net-worth liquidity continuing to enter the market alongside public entities.

Furthermore, the scope of adoption has widened beyond corporations to sovereign entities.

Recent reports that Abu Dhabi government funds purchase Bitcoin suggest a geopolitical shift toward digital assets as reserve currency components.

As Strategy continues its streak into its 13th potential week of buying, the market awaits official confirmation of the size of purchase #100.

